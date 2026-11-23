Behind the scenes of Jensen Huang's exit and subsequent reinstatement at Nvidia were two key White House figures, reports reveal. One triggered Huang's exit and the other his reinstatement.

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, left, and US Vice President JD Vance arrive for a news conference at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday. (Bloomberg) more less

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Following Jensen Huang's resignation, the Washington Post published a report on November 13 claiming that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rewrote a US Secret Service memo about Huang's affair with Allice Huang, whom the US suspected of being a Chinese spy. The memo was subsequently leaked to the media, setting in motion Huang's exit from Nvidia.

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Trump has been calling for the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang. On Monday, as the board announced Huang's return, Trump told CNBC that he "convinced" them about reinstating Huang. The board brought the 63-year-old back following assurances from the Trump administration that Jensen Huang did not pose a national security risk.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify publicly before senators next week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify publicly before senators next week {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What role did JD Vance play in Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia? Reports said Vance was deeply involved in talks with Nvidia's board and used his relationships with Silicon Valley figures to argue that Huang posed no national security risk. President Trump also said he consulted Vance before the board's decision. How was Marco Rubio linked to Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia? A Washington Post report claimed Rubio rewrote a Secret Service memo about Huang's alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The memo was subsequently leaked, setting in motion Huang's exit, according to the report. Why did Nvidia's board reinstate Jensen Huang, and why are lawmakers questioning the decision? Nvidia's board said it received input from senior US government officials and concluded Huang's return posed no national security risk. Lawmakers from both parties have challenged that assessment and sought more information about the administration's role and Nvidia's export-control compliance.

Semafor reports that central to Trump's conversations with Nvidia board was Vice President JD Vance. Shelby Talcott, Semafor's White House correspondent, reported that Vance was "deeply involved" in talks to bring Jensen Huang back.

According to Talcott, Trump and JD Vance were "personally engaged" to find a resolution to the conflict over the weekend. Vance, especially, played a pivotal role in it by using his relationship with Silicon Valley figures to convince the board that Jensen Huanf posed no risk.

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"Vance and Trump believe that Huang is an effective counterbalance against the incredible and increasing power of OpenAI and Anthropic, as the administration seeks to diversify model providers and support open source models," Talcott reports.

Marco Rubio's role in Jensen Huang's ouster and JD Vance's role in his reinstatement have achieved increased significance given the two top Republicans are widely considered to be in the running for White House in 2028.

Also read: AI stocks rebound as AMD, Broadcom, Micron, TSMC recover after Nvidia CEO's return

Poll shows Rubio leading JD Vance in 2028 prospects

Washington Examiner reported on Monday that a survey conducted by the platform OnMessage Inc showed that, since the midterm elections, likely voters in early states (Iowa and New Hampshire) favour Rubio significantly more than JD Vance. In fact, the polls showed Rubio with significantly more approval compared to Vance.

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In Iowa, the poll showed Rubio was the choice of 49% of likely voters, while JD Vance was favoured by only 28%. In New Hampshire, Rubio had a 44% approval rating compared to JD Vance's 25%. Lastly, in Nevada, Rubio had 53% while Vance had just 32%.