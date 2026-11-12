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Jensen Huang had affair with Nvidia VP who reports directly to him: Report

Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell were reportedly seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose during an Nvidia conference in March.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 04:14:35 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny over his personal relationships, with a New York Times report alleging that he also had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare, who reports directly to him.

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, (REUTERS)
Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, (REUTERS)

Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were reportedly seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose during an Nvidia conference in March. Both are married to other people.

The latest allegation comes as Huang faces questions over his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies have assessed to be linked to Chinese intelligence.

Who is Alice Huang?

Deep Dive

What did Jensen Huang say about the reported affair?

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family. He also said he would cooperate fully with Nvidia’s board investigation.

What is Nvidia’s board investigating in the Jensen Huang case?

Nvidia’s board opened an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted as part of a foreign-intelligence operation. The board said it had no reason to believe company confidential information or U.S. national security secrets were compromised.

Who is Alice Huang and how is she connected to the Nvidia investigation?

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly assessed that she had links to China’s Ministry of State Security, while Beijing rejected the spying allegation.
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Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

US intelligence agencies reportedly assessed that she had links to China's Ministry of State Security. She is alleged to have developed a close personal relationship with Jensen Huang while Megaspeed was purchasing large quantities of Nvidia's AI chips.

The inquiry is being overseen by independent directors, with outside legal counsel from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The legal team includes former acting US attorney Joon H. Kim.

The matter has also drawn attention from federal investigators. The FBI is examining the issue, while the Justice Department is investigating Megaspeed. Republican leaders of congressional committees have also requested a closed-door briefing.

Nvidia's board has said it has no reason to believe that the company's confidential information or US national security secrets were compromised.

Also Read: Megaspeed, the Singapore-based firm at the heart of the Nvidia 'spying’ row

What Jensen Huang said about the affair

In a message sent to Nvidia employees on November 8, 2026, and subsequently made public, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Huang also expressed support for the board's independent investigation and pledged to cooperate fully.

"I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American," he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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