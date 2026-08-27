Jesus Acosta: 5 things to know about suspected NYC shooter wanted in 2 murders as manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway for a suspected killer after he allegedly shot two people dead days apart in New York City. The first incident took place at a restaurant in Brooklyn where a worker was killed and the other at a bodega in the Bronx where a customer was shot dead.

Jesus Acosta: 5 things to know about suspected shooter wanted in 2 murders in NYC as manhunt underway (@NewYorkFBI/X)

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Police are looking for Jesus Acosta, 31, in connection to both crimes.

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The FBI shared on X, “WANTED: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and apprehension of Jesus Acosta. Acosta is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on 8/23 in Brooklyn and a robbery on 8/25 in the Bronx. Submit tips to tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).”

Who is Jesus Acosta? 5 things to know

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{{^usCountry}} Here are five things to know about Jesus Acosta: Acosta has as many as 13 previous arrests, starting with an armed robbery when he was 14 years old, per ABC7.

Acosta served 10 years in state prison for shooting a man on a subway platform.

Acosta was released on parole in April. When Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked about the decision to release Acosta on parole, he said, per ABC7, "I think first and foremost, we know that when the NYPD makes something a top priority for them, it is something that they put every single resource that they have towards it. I'm confident in their abilities of being able to find him. What this speaks to is the importance of public safety. And to me, every day is an opportunity for us to do more."

Acosta allegedly walked into 149 Grill in the Melrose section of the Bronx just after midnight on Tuesday, August 25. He was seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun and shooting a customer, 33-year-old Tayvon Shuler. He then went behind the counter to steal money from the register while scared customers and employees tried to take cover. Shuler, who was known as Plucky, died at the hospital.

Just two days before Shuler’s murder, Acosta allegedly walked into American Best Wings and Pizza in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday, August 23, police said. There, he allegedly injured one worker and shot and killed another, 44-year-old MD Yousuf, who was a father of two daughters – 12 and 3 years old. According to store employees, Acosta got through the door and behind the counter and started shooting before fleeing with their money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five things to know about Jesus Acosta: Acosta has as many as 13 previous arrests, starting with an armed robbery when he was 14 years old, per ABC7.

Acosta served 10 years in state prison for shooting a man on a subway platform.

Acosta was released on parole in April. When Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked about the decision to release Acosta on parole, he said, per ABC7, "I think first and foremost, we know that when the NYPD makes something a top priority for them, it is something that they put every single resource that they have towards it. I'm confident in their abilities of being able to find him. What this speaks to is the importance of public safety. And to me, every day is an opportunity for us to do more."

Acosta allegedly walked into 149 Grill in the Melrose section of the Bronx just after midnight on Tuesday, August 25. He was seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun and shooting a customer, 33-year-old Tayvon Shuler. He then went behind the counter to steal money from the register while scared customers and employees tried to take cover. Shuler, who was known as Plucky, died at the hospital.

Just two days before Shuler’s murder, Acosta allegedly walked into American Best Wings and Pizza in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday, August 23, police said. There, he allegedly injured one worker and shot and killed another, 44-year-old MD Yousuf, who was a father of two daughters – 12 and 3 years old. According to store employees, Acosta got through the door and behind the counter and started shooting before fleeing with their money. {{/usCountry}}

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Acosta has distinctive tattoos, including "Bronx" tattooed on his hand and "Bobby" tattooed on his left forearm, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers.