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Jesus Acosta: 5 things to know about suspected NYC shooter wanted in 2 murders as manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway for 31-year-old Jesus Acosta after he allegedly shot two people dead days apart in New York City.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 05:52:13 IST
By Sumanti Sen
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A manhunt is underway for a suspected killer after he allegedly shot two people dead days apart in New York City. The first incident took place at a restaurant in Brooklyn where a worker was killed and the other at a bodega in the Bronx where a customer was shot dead.

Jesus Acosta: 5 things to know about suspected shooter wanted in 2 murders in NYC as manhunt underway (@NewYorkFBI/X)
Jesus Acosta: 5 things to know about suspected shooter wanted in 2 murders in NYC as manhunt underway (@NewYorkFBI/X)

Police are looking for Jesus Acosta, 31, in connection to both crimes.

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The FBI shared on X, “WANTED: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and apprehension of Jesus Acosta. Acosta is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on 8/23 in Brooklyn and a robbery on 8/25 in the Bronx. Submit tips to tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).”

Who is Jesus Acosta? 5 things to know

Acosta has distinctive tattoos, including "Bronx" tattooed on his hand and "Bobby" tattooed on his left forearm, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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