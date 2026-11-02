Michigan University student arrested for attacking Jewish influencer during heated clash over appearance in Iran: ‘I should have killed you’

A student at the University of Michigan was arrested on Sunday following an alleged physical altercation with a Jewish conservative influencer during a campus event organised by Liberty Under Fire USA.

Video shows a student confronting conservative activists at the University of Michigan before an argument with influencer Liz Benichou turned physical.

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Liz Benichou was pushed to the ground by the student during the organisation's visit to the university.

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Liberty Under Fire USA is a conservative youth group that has toured several dozen college campuses, advocating for the free speech rights of conservative and controversial speakers.

Michigan University student arrested

According to the University of Michigan Police Department, officers witnessed the incident and took the student into custody. She was subsequently released pending a warrant, the department said.

As of Monday, authorities had not filed any formal charges in connection with the incident.

Following the incident, Benichou shared the clip of the incident writing: “I’m okay. This is what happens when you dealing with leftist radicals. THE LEFT IS MORE VIOLENT THAN THE RIGHT!”

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Heated clash captured in a video

Footage obtained by Mediaite captures a heated exchange between a student and Benichou moments before the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation. The argument began when Benichou questioned whether the student's nose piercing and appearance would be acceptable in Iran.

"Am I wrong? If you walked around like this in Iran, what would happen to her?" Benichou asked while keeping her hands inside her pockets.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control. The student dropped her phone before pushing Benichou to the ground with both hands and repeatedly kicking her.

“Don't f**king talk to me like that!” the student shouted as a young man rushed in to separate the two.

The confrontation did not end there. The student managed to break free, took off her backpack and attempted to move towards Benichou once more. A police officer and another individual intervened, with the officer eventually restraining the student and taking her into custody.

‘I should have killed you,’ shouts student

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Another footage published by the Daily Mail and the New York Post captured the student shouting at Benichou while being escorted away by police. She allegedly yelled, "I should've f**ing killed you when I had the chance."

Videos recorded before the physical confrontation show the student challenging a group of conservative activists who were seated behind a folding table displaying controversial messages about Islam and Western values. One of the signs carried the question, “Is Islam evil?”

The student accused the group of spreading anti-Muslim sentiments and questioned why they were present on campus. She subsequently approached Benichou, leading to the heated exchange.

Benichou, who has a combined following of around 60,000 on Instagram and X, was scheduled to participate in an event centred on freedom of expression. Her X bio identifies her as a "proud Jewish woman" and includes an Israeli flag emoji. Her profile photograph also shows her wearing a red Make America Great Again cap.

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Lizzy Benichou suffers lower back injury

Benichou, who has an estimated combined following of around 60,000 across Instagram and X, was expected to speak at an event focused on freedom of expression. Her X bio identifies her as a “proud Jewish woman” and features an Israeli flag emoji. Her profile photo shows her wearing a red Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap.

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Taylor Sharp, Benichou’s manager and CEO of conservative youth group Liberty Under Fire USA, told Mediaite that she suffered a lower-back injury after being thrown to the ground.