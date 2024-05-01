‘Jewish women too ugly to be raped’, anti-Israel protester's hate caught on camera

A shocking video of a woman allegedly venting her anger against the Israel government in front of a Jewish woman has gone viral. In the insensitive video an old white woman, holding a Palestine flag walks up to girl and shouts on her face saying, “Jewish women are too ugly to be raped…maybe with a condom.” It's then that she is pulled by other women and taken away. Two videos of Jewish women being harassed and assaulted by pro-Palestnian protesters have gone viral.

Watch the now viral video here -

The video is reportedly from Vancouver in British Columbia and is being called out by many on the internet.

'This is pure Jew Hatred,' claimed a user with user adding, "When people who show their bigotry wide open. Hope she realizes the internet is forever. Her neighbors will see this. Her children, grandchildren, future generations. "Remember how hateful grandma was?"

"We haven't seen this level of hatred towards the Jewish people since World War II," added another.

Jewish woman beaten up by pro-Palestine supporters

In another video a young Jewish woman was beaten unconscious by pro-Hamas students at the UCLA campus in California today.

Video of her bleeding head after being hit has gone viral. She was hospitalized with a concussion after being ganged up on by at least five student protesters.

A well known American journalist, Miha Schwartzenber stated, “When a jewish student ends up at the Emergency room, unconscious, hit violently in the head , is still FREE SPEECH ?????? These students from UCLA copy-pasted all the terrorists’ tactics. Violence just comes naturally. This. Is. Not. Acceptable!”

“This is attempted murder assault and other crimes! It should never come to this and president of this University should also be arrested for failure to do their job!,” Vibrani Nora.

“Everyone needs to see this.…if its an American that did this jail time.…it its an immigrant jail time and deported for life!!!! this can not be 1930s germany,” asserted a user.