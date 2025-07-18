JFK Airport emergency: Why was a ground stop issued at the New York City airport?

A ground stop was issued at the John F Kennedy Airport on Friday due to an aircraft emergency. According to an alert from the FAA, an inbound aircraft emergency has prompted a ground stop. Flights are expected to be disrupted until 2:30 PM local time. Specifics about the incident have not been revealed yet. JFK Airport is yet to issue a statement on the situation. A ground stop was issued at JFK airport on Friday(Unsplash)

“All aircraft were temporarily grounded at JFK due to an emergency involving one aircraft, per FAA. Situation now stabilizing, but expect delays. Always best to check with your airline for the latest updates,” one NYC local posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

This comes days after Virgin Atlantic passengers landing at the JFK Airport were shocked by a rancid smell at the carousel before discovering that their suitcases were covered in a mysterious substance.

"You arrive in New York on a Virgin Atlantic flight and they've emptied the plane toilet (poo and wee) on your suitcase," TikTok user Sosan shared in the now-viral video.

Visuals from the scene, posted on social media, showed several suitcases covered in a strange light-brown substance.

“I literally went into shock. I couldn't believe my eyes and nose.' She said the airline didn't make a formal announcement and claimed that there were 'children with poo all over them,” Sosan wrote in the caption section of her video.

"How are all these bags covered in human s**t! Floor staff saying they can't provide wipes, new bags or hand sanitizer and that we have to "write an email to customer team." All my clothes destroyed as I have a fabric bag,' they raged in a post, along with pictures of their luggage," another person added.

In an email to Daily Mail, Virgin Atlantic issued a clarification.

“We're aware of a New York JFK system failure that affected the baggage of a small number of arriving customers on July 14. We're working closely with the team at JFK and local authorities to ensure the issue is resolved. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to affected customers,” a spokesperson wrote, as per the publication.