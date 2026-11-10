Jimmy Carr faces backlash over Russell Brand prison jokes during stand-up show: ‘Cashing in on this is beyond despicable’

Comedian Jimmy Carr has sparked controversy after making a series of jokes about Russell Brand’s prison sentence during a recent stand-up performance. While some fans have praised Carr’s sharp humour, others have accused him of making light of a serious criminal case and using the controversy to promote his upcoming comedy tour.

A clip of Jimmy Carr making jokes about Russell Brand’s conviction and sentence drew millions of views and mixed reactions (AP)

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The backlash began after Carr shared a 15-second clip from one of his comedy shows on X (formerly Twitter), shortly after Brand was sentenced to prison following his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges.

Jimmy Carr’s joke about Russell Brand goes viral

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In the video, an audience member asks Carr: “What do you think about Russell Brand?”

Responding to the question, Carr says: “Well, this is interesting. It’s crazy to think that Russell Brand is going to jail for something he didn’t do… get consent.”

The comedian then makes another pointed remark, joking about Brand’s impending prison sentence and suggesting that his views on sex and consent could change behind bars.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think Russell Brand’s views on sex and consent are going to radically change in the next week,” Carr says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think Russell Brand’s views on sex and consent are going to radically change in the next week,” Carr says. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip quickly gained traction on social media, attracting over 3.4 million views on X since it was posted.

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Social media users accuse Carr of cashing in on the controversy

Carr’s comments have triggered mixed reactions online, with several users criticising the comedian for making jokes about a case involving serious sexual offences.

Some questioned whether the timing and subject matter were appropriate, while others accused him of using the controversy to generate publicity for his new tour, Killing Jokes.

“Cashing in on this is beyond despicable,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “OK, so someone asks you about a man recently convicted of rape, and your response is two rape jokes.”

A third social media user expressed a broader objection to the subject, writing: “I don’t think the timing to make jokes about this will ever be appropriate.”

The fact that Carr’s post also included a link to purchase tickets for his upcoming tour further fuelled accusations that the comedian was using the viral moment as a promotional opportunity.

Carr’s previous association With Russell Brand also draws attention

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The controversy has also revived discussions about Carr’s professional association with Brand over the years.

The two comedians have appeared together on several television programmes and comedy line-ups, including Big Fat Quiz of the Year and Roast Battle.

Some social media users questioned why Carr had not spoken as openly about Brand during their earlier professional interactions.

“It’s a pity you weren’t so forthcoming when you were repeatedly appearing on TV shows and comedy line-ups with him,” one commenter wrote.

The controversy comes after Russell Brand was sentenced following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Brand, 51, received a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

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