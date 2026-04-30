Jimmy Kimmel fire row: As Trump vs ABC escalates, free speech experts give verdict

The Federal Communications Commission’s decision to accelerate a license review of Walt Disney Co’s ABC TV stations came soon after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania called for the firing of Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel arrives for "An Evening With Jimmy Kimmel" at the Roosevelt hotel in Hollywood on August 7, 2019(AFP)

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Bloomberg cited sources to report that the move was precipitated by Trump’s plea for ABC. The comedian became a focus of Trump again this week after Kimmel made jokes at the president and first lady’s expense on his April 23 show, a day before a shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

However, an FCC spokesperson told NBC News the move was tied to an investigation into Disney’s ‘DEI conduct, not any speech’.

Experts flag concerns

Raymond Ku, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University, warned that ‘any threat to a broadcaster’s license is a threat to a free press’.

“In Trump’s second term, the FCC chair has publicly stated that, in his opinion, the commission is not an independent agency,” he said, as per Huffpost.

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{{^usCountry}} Ku described the review as ‘unprecedented’ and ‘illegal’, adding it is the “clearest sign to date that under Brendan Carr, the FCC works for Trump and not the American public. What triggered the backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ku described the review as ‘unprecedented’ and ‘illegal’, adding it is the “clearest sign to date that under Brendan Carr, the FCC works for Trump and not the American public. What triggered the backlash {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy stems from a parody monologue aired on April 23 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — a spoof of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy stems from a parody monologue aired on April 23 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — a spoof of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the segment, Kimmel joked about Melania Trump, saying she had ‘a glow like an expectant widow’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the segment, Kimmel joked about Melania Trump, saying she had ‘a glow like an expectant widow’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Melania’s birthday is on Sunday ... she’s planning to celebrate the same way she always does - looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Melania’s birthday is on Sunday ... she’s planning to celebrate the same way she always does - looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The show aired two days before a real-life security scare at the dinner, where a 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly attempted to storm the event with weapons and now faces charges including attempted assassination of Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The show aired two days before a real-life security scare at the dinner, where a 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly attempted to storm the event with weapons and now faces charges including attempted assassination of Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the timing, Kimmel’s remarks were later accused by the Trumps of inciting harm.

Trump and Melania demand action

Melania Trump sharply criticised the comedian on X, calling the monologue ‘corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America’.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she wrote. “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Hours later, Donald Trump escalated the attack on his platform Truth Social.

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” he wrote. He also accused the host of issuing a ‘call to violence’.

Kimmel responds on-air

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Kimmel pushed back during his next monologue, defending the intent behind his remarks.

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” he said. “It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination. And they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence in particular.”

Free speech experts weigh in

Legal scholars say the demands from the Trumps represent a troubling challenge to constitutional norms. Heidi Kitrosser, a law professor at Northwestern University, told Huffpost: “The calls by the Trumps for Kimmel to be fired are deeply concerning, because they strike at the heart of free speech in the United States.”

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She added that ‘it’s crucial that we the people retain the right to criticize, and certainly to joke about, those who govern us’.

“For the most powerful man in the world, the US president, and his spouse to call for a comedian to be fired because he offends them is the stuff of dictators and mad kings,” she said. “It is behavior unfit for a democracy.”

Ku echoed similar concerns, stating: “This is a flagrant abuse of power and a direct attack on freedom of speech. Threats of this sort are what we expect from dictators, not the president of the United States.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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