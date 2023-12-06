Joe Biden pressured to act on Israel-Hamas crisis after White House rebellion

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, over 40 White House interns have penned a letter to President Joe Biden, demanding a permanent ceasefire. The interns, representing diverse backgrounds, accuse the administration of ignoring the "pleas of the American people."

The letter, obtained by NBC News, criticizes Biden's stance, highlighting the devastating toll of the conflict. It emphasizes the Palestinian casualties, particularly women and children, and condemns the Israeli government's actions, funded by U.S. tax dollars.

The interns, identifying as Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, Black, Asian, Latinx, White, and Queer, express their commitment to future leadership. They call on the administration to heed the voices of the American people and push for an immediate end to the violence.

The letter also addresses the impact of the conflict on U.S. soil, citing incidents targeting Muslims and Arabs, including the shooting of Palestinian students in Vermont and the murder of a six-year-old Palestinian boy in Chicago. The interns find these acts inconsistent with the Biden administration's principles and strategies against antisemitism and Islamophobia.

While acknowledging the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians, the interns strongly condemn the Israeli government's response, labelling it as "brutal and genocidal." They call for a comprehensive halt to the mass slaughter of innocent civilians in Gaza, urging the administration to back a permanent ceasefire, release hostages, and support a diplomatic solution aligned with international law.

The interns' letter places Biden in a challenging position, especially with progressive Democrats and the general public. A Data for Progress poll indicates significant support for a U.S.-endorsed permanent ceasefire, with potential electoral consequences for Biden in 2024. Muslim leaders in key swing states have initiated the #AbandonBiden campaign, expressing dissatisfaction with the president's handling of the conflict.

With over 300,000 signatures, an online petition from the Jewish Voice for Peace intensifies the pressure on Biden to act. The interns' call for a diplomatic resolution and a free Palestine amplifies the growing sentiment that a change in approach is imperative in addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict.

