Who is John Alite? Former mob enforcer turned New Jersey councilman arrested; here's why

John Alite, a former Mafia hitman who later became an informant and subsequently a politician in suburban New Jersey, has been apprehended on charges related to loansharking.

John Alite, ex-Mafia hitman and councilman, faces loansharking charges.

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The 63-year-old ex-enforcer for the Gambino family and former associate of John Gotti Jr. was indicted on Friday with several counts including theft by extortion, corporate misconduct, usury, and making terroristic threats, informed New Jersey State Attorney General, NY Post reported.

Dramatic Ring camera footage captured the moments leading up to the arrest, revealing a group of officers in SWAT attire proceeding down a quiet street in Englishtown shortly after 5 a.m. en route to Alite's residence.

Stephen Locrotondo, 67, from Bridgewater, NJ, was also arrested and charged with usury and conspiracy in connection with the purported scheme.

“Our office is dedicated to ensuring that all businesses conduct themselves fairly and lawfully. The conduct alleged in this case was anything but, and we will work to hold those who cheat and steal accountable,” Attorney General Jennifer Davenport stated on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} An attorney representing Alite expressed confidence that his client would be exonerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An attorney representing Alite expressed confidence that his client would be exonerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} John has maintained a law-abiding lifestyle since he left 'that' life nearly twenty years ago," stated attorney Douglas Santon in an interview with The Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} John has maintained a law-abiding lifestyle since he left 'that' life nearly twenty years ago," stated attorney Douglas Santon in an interview with The Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "John is outspoken politically and fights tirelessly for what he believes in. This sometimes draws the attention of differing viewpoints which, in modern times, could lead to people in power taking positions that may not be genuine." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "John is outspoken politically and fights tirelessly for what he believes in. This sometimes draws the attention of differing viewpoints which, in modern times, could lead to people in power taking positions that may not be genuine." {{/usCountry}}

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The former hitman, who admitted to committing six murders, is said to have turned his life around and was appointed last year to fill a vacant position on the Englishtown council.

Who is John Alite?

An Albanian-American hailing from Queens, Alite has maintained longstanding connections to organized crime, serving as the primary enforcer for the notorious Gotti crime family and being a longstanding member of the Gambino family.

In 2015, he participated in an interview with CBS News, discussing his past decision to exit the mob. He asserted that he had been involved in 15 murders, shot between 30 to 40 individuals, and assaulted over one hundred others using pipes and baseball bats.

Alite spent more than 14 years incarcerated in both the United States and Brazil, and upon his release, he distanced himself from his criminal affiliations. He subsequently launched a well-received podcast titled "Catch Me On The Run," where he disclosed insights about his time in the mob and evading law enforcement.

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He has contributed to or appeared in various books and several documentaries. In May 2025, Alite was appointed to the council by Englishtown's mayor, Daniel Francisco. He expressed to the Guardian his desire to serve the community following the tragic death of his daughter due to a fentanyl overdose.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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