Trump posts mysterious photo of unknown woman with ‘Great Daughter’ caption, sparks online buzz; ‘Who the hell is this?’

President Donald Trump on Saturday left the internet bewildered by posting a picture of an unknown woman accompanied by the caption, "Great daughter." Trump's recent post featuring an unnamed woman branded 'great daughter' has caused confusion online. (Bloomberg)

"Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT," he said in a caption next to a dated photograph featuring a middle-aged or older blonde woman, who is dressed in a professional all-black outfit complemented by fashionable boots. Her right hand is adorned with gold bracelets.

The woman is seen smiling at the camera, engaged in a phone conversation. She holds an older-style phone to her ear while tilting her head. Seated on a red sofa, she is surrounded by various pieces of furniture in a living room that features a rocking chair, several tables, and artificial plants. This follows a recent incident where Trump left observers alarmed about his health, as his head jerked back in distress and his eyes rolled upward.

In her other hand, she clutches a mug from which steam is rising, looking like a hot beverage. Trump did not provide any information regarding the identity of the woman in the image, nor did he clarify the meaning behind the caption referring to her as a “great daughter.”

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