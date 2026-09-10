John Fetterman GOP convention video raises questions about Republican loyalties of Democrat; MGT slams Israel praise

Democrat John Fetterman appeared in a video at the GOP convention at Dallas, Texas, ahead of the midterms setting abuzz the political circles. While there was some speculation that Fetterman might change sides to join the Republicans, he in fact, did not do that.

A video featuring Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., plays at the Republican convention in Dallas. (AP Photo)

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Rather, in the video, Fetterman distances himself from ‘socialism’ and ‘extremism’ in the Democratic Party, saying that he's always going to stand for the ‘American way of life’. The clip was shared widely online, including by Trump's Rapid Response X account, which called Fetterman ‘based’.

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{{^usCountry}} The video appearance has been hailed as highly unusual in political circles and many have also questioned where Fetterman's loyalties lie. John Fetterman's political loyalties questioned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video appearance has been hailed as highly unusual in political circles and many have also questioned where Fetterman's loyalties lie. John Fetterman's political loyalties questioned {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did John Fetterman say about his political affiliations during the GOP convention? During the GOP convention, John Fetterman expressed that he stands against 'socialism' and 'extremism' in the Democratic Party, asserting he will always support the 'American way of life'. Why are John Fetterman's loyalties being questioned after his appearance at the Republican convention? Fetterman's appearance at the GOP convention has raised eyebrows as it marks a significant break from his party, prompting concerns about his future allegiance to the Democratic Party, particularly with upcoming elections in view. How has Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to John Fetterman's statements and actions? Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Fetterman for voting with Democrats on most issues while simultaneously supporting Israel, arguing that this aligns him with Republican interests contrary to the Democratic agenda.

Journalist Aaron Rupar remarked “time to adjust your math about how many seats Dems need to win to take the Senate -- here's John Fetterman video message to Trumpapalooza in which he pledges to work with President Trump.”

Meanwhile, Fox News observed “The appearance is a stunning turn for the first-term senator who skipped his own party’s convention in 2024 and has since become an increasingly isolated figure among Democrats. Fetterman has spent months breaking with his party on Israel and some of President Trump’s nominees. Now, as Democrats in Pennsylvania keep their distance from him on the campaign trail, he’s taking his message directly to a Republican convention.”

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Axios reporter Holly Otterbein who covers the Democrats also noted “Democrats are certain to see the cameo as political mutiny — and it will supercharge questions about whether he'll ultimately leave the Democratic Party before he's up for reelection in 2028.”

However, for now, Fetterman remains a member of the Democratic Party.

John Fetterman slammed by MGT

Former veteran lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who used to be close to President Donald Trump, has also slammed Fetterman amid the new video during the RNC convention.

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She pointed to how often the senator broke ranks with his own party to vote with the Republicans. At the same time, Greene who used to be a respected voice in MAGA circles before she broke over the Iran war, slammed Fetterman for his support for Israel.

“Fetterman votes with Democrats 88-91% of the time, standing with Democrats on trans and abortion rights. But the one thing John Fetterman does, that the Republican Party loves, is that he defends Israel at all costs, no matter how many children they kill. This is exactly what the Republican Party is, the Uniparty and the party that puts Israel first. The majority of Republican America First voters are not represented by the Republican Party,” MGT wrote.

John Fetterman family

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The row has also put focus on Fetterman's family. The Pennsylvania lawmaker is married to Gisele Barreto Almeida. They have three kids together – Karl, Gracie, and August.