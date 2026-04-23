John Phelan: Why Navy Secretary quit? 5 things on Hung Cao, his replacement

Navy Secretary John Phelan, the top civilian official in the US Navy has quit, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday and Hung Cao will act as interim secretary.

John Phelan, Navy Secretary, has resigned, and Hung Cao will step in as interim secretary. (X/@BreakinNewz01)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Phelan was “departing the administration, effective immediately.”

“On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy. We wish him well in his future endeavors. Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy,” he added.

Why did John Phelan quit the Navy Secretary job?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Phelan quit the job suddenly, just one day after he addressed a large crowd of sailors and industry professionals at the annual conference the Navy has in Washington. He had also spoken to reporters about his agenda at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phelan quit the job suddenly, just one day after he addressed a large crowd of sailors and industry professionals at the annual conference the Navy has in Washington. He had also spoken to reporters about his agenda at the time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Notably, a cause of Phelan's departure was not shared by the US government. Reuters cited a source and reported that Phelan was fired from his job. This comes weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Gen. Randy George, the Army’s top officer, along with two generals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, a cause of Phelan's departure was not shared by the US government. Reuters cited a source and reported that Phelan was fired from his job. This comes weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Gen. Randy George, the Army’s top officer, along with two generals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about the interim secretary Hung Cao.

Who is Hung Cao? 5 things on interim Navy Secretary

Hung Cao had come into the US as a refugee from Vietnam in 1975. He spent some time in West Africa and then moved to Virginia. He was part of the first batch to graduate from the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria and was commissioned as a Special Operations Officer (Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Deep Sea Diving) from the United States Naval Academy. Cao served with Special Operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. Among his non-combat assignments have been balancing he Navy’s $140 billion budget at the Pentagon, and working with Homeland Security and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. Cao has a Master’s degree in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School and fellowships at MIT and Harvard. He is married to April and the two have five kids together. The Cao family now live in Purcellville, Virginia.

Who is John Phelan?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Cao has had prior military experience, Phelan had none. He also did not have any civilian leadership role in the service before President Donald Trump nominated him for the post in late 2024.

Phelan, notably, was a major donor to Trump's campaign and founded private investment firm Rugger Management LLC. His biography indicates that Phelan's primary exposure to military came from an advisory position on the Spirit of America – a non-profit supporting the defense of Ukraine and Taiwan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON