The man accused of sparking last year’s deadly Palisades Fire was found guilty of arson charges Friday after his first federal case earlier this year ended in a mistrial.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was found guilty of arson for starting the blaze that later became the deadly Palisades Fire. (via REUTERS) more less

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Jurors convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of lighting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, that burned undetected deep in root systems before flaring back up Jan. 7, becoming one of the most destructive wildfires in California history. The Palisades Fire killed 12 people as it incinerated entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Malibu.

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Rinderknecht, with little apparent reaction, gave his attorneys hugs before leaving the courtroom. His father was present for the trial and as the verdict was read.

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{{^usCountry}} Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to federal charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson. The scope of the first charge was narrowed to only include the Jan. 1 blaze, known as the Lachman Fire, and the second addresses the Palisades Fire. He was convicted on both charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to federal charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson. The scope of the first charge was narrowed to only include the Jan. 1 blaze, known as the Lachman Fire, and the second addresses the Palisades Fire. He was convicted on both charges. {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecutors continued to pursue the case after Rinderknecht’s first jury deadlocked 10 to 2 in favor of acquittal after a two-week trial in June. They dropped a third charge of timber set afire when they filed a new indictment for the retrial.

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During the second trial, prosecutors presented a more tightly organized case that presented digital forensic data, expert testimony and Rinderknecht’s state of mind in the hours leading up to the fire. They did not focus as much on his resentment toward the rich and powerful to present the crime as arson motivated by “societal revenge” like they previously did.

Prosecutors zeroed in on evidence placing him at the fire’s origin area, such as photographs that showed his car parked at the base of a trail leading up to where the fire started and cellphone tower data pointing to his movement on the hill. Fire detection camera images showed the time window the blaze ignited, and experts eliminated any other source of ignition that night, including fireworks.

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They established that Rinderknecht was acting erratic and angry in the hours leading up to the fire through the testimony of Uber passengers and texts sent to his girlfriend at the time.

“He was mad at everything, and frustrated,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Williams.

After the fire began, Rinderknecht called 911 more than a dozen times as he walked down the hill. Prosecutors presented the video he screen-recorded on his phone while calling. As he was calling, he asked ChatGPT: “Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?”

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These were part of an alibi Rinderknecht was trying to create for himself, prosecutors said.

They also presented extensive testimony on how fire investigators determined the Palisades Fire was a holdover fire from the initial blaze Rinderknecht sparked. Jurors were instructed not to consider the Los Angeles Fire Department’s role in putting out the fire.

Rinderknecht’s defense attorney Steve Haney cast doubt on the government’s case and said that their evidence proves nothing.

Haney said the fire scene could have been compromised because the area was accessible to the public until the Palisades Fire started Jan. 7.

“Six days of anyone and everyone walking across the spot the government now calls a crime scene,” he said.

The defense called their own expert witnesses, including a retired fire investigator for the U.S. Forest Service who argued the fire origin area was different from what the government concluded.

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Haney argued the government could not conclusively say there was no one else by the fire ignition point that night because of missing cell data records, and pointed to a neighbor’s testimony that he saw a group of teenagers running away from the direction of the trailhead.

He told jurors to disregard any evidence related to Rinderknecht’s character, such as his angry text messages, because they were “evidence of the man, not evidence of the act.”

Finally, Haney presented an alternate explanation for what ignited the fire — fireworks. Multiple witnesses, including two neighbors and a local firefighter, all said they heard a loud bang or explosion from the direction of the hill the fire purportedly started on.

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In the thousands of images of the evening collected from cameras in the area, none showed fireworks in the sky above the hill where the fire started, prosecutors said.