Joni Lamb death: Last message surfaces amid 'back injury' update; ‘the battles we face…’

Joni Lamb's last message on X has drawn many reactions as Daystar Television announced their founder's passing. They wrote on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.” Lamb was 65.

Joni Lamb was battling complications from a back injury prior to her death.(Facebook/Philip D Cameron)

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The statement also shared insights into Lamb's health struggles and her injuries. “Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,” it noted. However, an official cause of death was not mentioned.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this, Lamb's last message on X has attracted attention because she spoke about fighting battles there. Joni Lamb last message draws attention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, Lamb's last message on X has attracted attention because she spoke about fighting battles there. Joni Lamb last message draws attention {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lamb wrote in her last message “The battles we face are always won on our knees! Surrender it to God and He will be faithful to do what you never could on your own.” Notably, the message from her profile was likely posted by a social media team and not Lamb, since it came four hours back, but the statement had clarified that she passed away in the morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lamb wrote in her last message “The battles we face are always won on our knees! Surrender it to God and He will be faithful to do what you never could on your own.” Notably, the message from her profile was likely posted by a social media team and not Lamb, since it came four hours back, but the statement had clarified that she passed away in the morning. {{/usCountry}}

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One person commented on this and said “how did you die this morning yet post this 2 hours ago?”. Meanwhile, others expressed condolences. “The Lord had me praying for Joni just yesterday. May she rest in peace and may she cheer us on as part of the cloud of witnesses. My prayers and condolences for her entire family and for all of Daystar. May the kingdom of God continue to rise and advance throughout the Lamb family and Daystar ministry,” a person noted.

Another added “When life gets too tough to stand, kneel.” Yet another said “Expect a sudden shift in your life. Jesus is sending angels to assist you.”

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Lamb's absence was reportedly noticed by many ahead of news about her back injury. She was married to Marcus Lamb and the two had three kids together – Jonathan Lamb, Rachel Lamb Brown, and Rebecca Lamb Weiss. Marcus admitted to an affair in 2010 and died at the age of 64, from Covid-related complications, in 2021. Then, in 2023, Lamb had married Doug Weiss, television co-host.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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