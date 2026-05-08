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Joni Lamb net worth: Exploring the massive fortune Daystar president left behind

Joni Lamb, president and co-founder of Daystar Television Network, has died. She was 65

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:05 am IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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Joni Lamb, president and co-founder of Daystar Television Network, has died. She was 65. The network issued a statement on Thursday, noting that Lamb faced complications from her back injury. However, an official cause of death was not released.

Joni Lamb, president of Daystar, died at the age of 65(X)

“The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,” the statement read.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private."

Joni Lamb net worth details

Lamb left behind a massive media and real estate empire following her death. Over the years, her wealth became a topic of public discussion due to Daystar’s growth, her book sales and a large real estate portfolio spread across multiple states.

Multiple reports published before Lamb’s death estimated her net worth at around $40 million. Emma Richardson of Gigwise published about the estimate in June 2024.

Among the most notable properties reportedly linked to Lamb:

$2.9 million Colleyville mansion

Her primary residence in Colleyville reportedly included more than 7,300 square feet, five bedrooms, a pool and spa on a two-acre property.

$3.9 million Texas home under construction

Reports also claimed Lamb purchased land in a gated Colleyville community in 2022 and began building a nearly 10,000-square-foot luxury residence valued around $3.9 million.

$2.9 million Florida beachfront property

Lamb and her husband Doug Weiss reportedly purchased a Gulf-front condominium in Miramar Beach in 2023. The luxury condo featured oceanfront views, designer interiors and private amenities.

Additional homes across multiple states

Other reported properties included homes in Granbury, Grapevine, Macon and Taylors.

Some of the homes were reportedly used as rental properties, while others were occupied by family members.

Personal setbacks and controversies

Despite her success, Lamb also faced difficult moments throughout her career. In 2010, Marcus Lamb publicly admitted to an extramarital affair, creating major public scrutiny around the ministry and the family.

The family faced another devastating loss in 2021 when Marcus died following complications from COVID-19. Lamb later remarried Doug Weiss in 2023 and continued leading Daystar programming and operations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

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