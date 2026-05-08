Joni Lamb's daughter-in-law, Suzy Lamb, leaves heartbreaking message after Daystar founder's death; 'Fear the Lord...'

Joni Lamb, the president and founder of Daystar Television, died on Thursday morning at the age of 65, and daughter-in-law, Suzy Lamb, left a message. Suzy is married to Jonathan Lamb, Joni's son with her first husband, Marcus.

Suzy Lamb put out a message after mother-in-law Joni Lamb's death was announced. (X/@DaystarJoni)

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She took to X to voice her thoughts after Joni passed away following complications from a back injury. Daystar Television announced the news of Joni's passing. “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord,” they wrote.

They also shared an insight into Joni's health condition before her passing. “Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,” the statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this, Suzy's words for her departed mother-in-law, have drawn attention. Here's what Suzy Lamb said about Joni Lamb. Suzy Lamb message amid Joni Lamb's death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, Suzy's words for her departed mother-in-law, have drawn attention. Here's what Suzy Lamb said about Joni Lamb. Suzy Lamb message amid Joni Lamb's death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suzy, who has her podcast, wrote on X “Fear the Lord.” After the three-word message she intended to deliver, Suzy backed it up saying “It’s truly all I can say with trembling hands,” expressing how she was shaken up by the entire thing. “Fear the Lord,” she repeated again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suzy, who has her podcast, wrote on X “Fear the Lord.” After the three-word message she intended to deliver, Suzy backed it up saying “It’s truly all I can say with trembling hands,” expressing how she was shaken up by the entire thing. “Fear the Lord,” she repeated again. {{/usCountry}}

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Several people offered condolences on Suzy's post. “I agree sweet Suzy. I’m terribly sorry that this tragedy happened. That is why we die to self and work out our salvation with fear and trembling. I pray for your husband’s heart,” one wrote.

Another added “I am so very sorry. I wish sincere condolences. But did the kids not know how close she was to meeting the Lord? Their happy, laughing, ecstatic behavior on live tv yesterday sure did not reflect that. I am concerned about Rebecca.” Yet another said “We are very sorry to hear this sad news. Gush its a shock to many Christians throughout the world, mostly a shock to you all. Prayers lifted for you, your family and to the Daystar team at this very difficult time.”

Suzy Lamb: What to know about her

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Suzy was married to Jonathan in 2011. They have two kids together – a son, Israel, and daughter, Arielle. Suzy is from Dallas, Texas, as per an interview with Equipped By Faith.

She studied divinity at Christ For The Nations and Business at Dallas Baptist University.

Suzy's post comes after controversy had broken out a few years back when she and her husband alleged that a member of the family molested their daughter, and accused Joni and her husband of protecting said family member. Joni had, at that time, denied the accusations brought on against them.

However, the rift appeared to exist even at the time of Joni's passing. Suzy wrote on X about the fact, and claimed that they had been kept out of the loop. She wrote “…we weren’t informed of anything. We were down the road, but weren’t given a call to say goodbye. We forgive them. Thank you for praying for Jonathan,” and added, “They knew she was dying yesterday evening and they didn’t call Jonathan to come say goodbye.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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