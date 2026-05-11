Joni Lamb's family pens emotional Mother's Day message after bombshell Daystar TV update

It is an emotional Mother's Day for Joni Lamb's family. The Dastar Television Network founder died on Thursday. She was 65. She had been suffering from serious health issues before sustaining a back injury that caused her health to deteriorate, the network said in a statement. However, a cause of death was not released. Television evangilist Joni Lamb sings a praise song during 'Celebration', a show that she and her husband Marcus host on the Daystar Network (AP)

Following her sudden death, Daystar TV reflected on the lasting impact she had on the ministry she helped build alongside her late husband, Marcus Lamb. “Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” the network’s board of directors said in a statement.

Bombshell claim after Joni Lamb's death Lamb's daughter-in-law, Suzy Lamb, in a social media post, claimed that her family wasn't told about the television magnate's death.

Suzy is married to Joni's son Jonathan. "Thank you, we weren’t informed of anything. We were down the road, but weren’t given a call to say goodbye. We forgive them. Thank you for praying for Jonathan. They knew she was dying yesterday evening and they didn’t call Jonathan to come say goodbye," she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Sweet Mother's Day message On Sunday, Suzy wrote a message for her mother Tanuja Sagar. However, she did not mention Joni.

“Eternally thankful to God for my beautiful mom @tanujasagar7. Her love is pure & her passion is fire. All my life, she held me up when I couldn’t stand. Her love for God is why I am who I am today. She taught me everything & lives out every word. She’s tender beautiful & sweet but she is a lioness. Mommy’s girl for life ♥️ and Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama bears!” she tweeted.