News / World News / Us News / JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says Donald Trump was 'kind of right' about NATO and immigration

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says Donald Trump was ‘kind of right’ about NATO and immigration

BySumanti Sen
Jan 18, 2024 07:37 AM IST

“He's kind of right about NATO. Kind of right about immigration,” Jamie Dimon said

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said that Donald Trump was "kind of right" about NATO and immigration. He also asked Democrats to "be a little more respectful" of voters backing his campaign.

Jamie Dimon speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing to examine Wall Street firms on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
"When people say MAGA, they're actually looking at people voting for Trump, and they think they're voting — they're basically scapegoating them, that you are like him. But I don't think they're voting for Trump because of his family values," Dimon said during a CNBC "Squawk Box" interview. 

"He's kind of right about NATO. Kind of right about immigration," the chief executive continued. "He grew the economy quite well. Tax reform worked. He was right about some of China."

Follow Us On