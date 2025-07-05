Julian McMahon family: All on father Sir William McMahon, wife Kelly Paniagua, and daughter Madison Elizabeth

Australian-American actor Julian McMahon, best known for his captivating performances in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and FBI: Most Wanted, passed away at the age of 56 after a private battle with cancer. He also made cinematic history as the first actor to portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Actor Julian McMahon passed away at 56.(X)

His wife, Kelly Paniagua, confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to Deadline on Friday.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," she wrote.

Julian McMahon father

Julian McMahon's parents were Sir William McMahon and Sonia Rachel Hopkins. Sir William McMahon was born on February 23, 1908, in Sydney, Australia. He became a prominent Australian politician, serving as the 20th Prime Minister of Australia from March 10, 1971, to December 5, 1972.

Julian McMahon wife and daughter

Julian McMahon has been married three times. His first wife was Dannii Minogue, whom he married on January 2, 1994, and divorced in August 1995.

His second wife was Brooke Burns. They got married on December 22, 1999, and divorced in January 2002. They have one daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, born June 10, 2000. Madison is a professional volleyball player who won a gold medal at the 2017 Pan American Cup.

McMahon's third wife is Kelly Paniagua. They tied the knot on June 30, 2014, after being together since 2003. Paniagua is an Australian model, television personality, and actress. She has appeared in minor roles on Australian television, including shows like Home and Away.