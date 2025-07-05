Julian McMahon cause of death: How did Nip/Tuck and Fantastic Four star die? All on health issues

Actor Julian McMahon, famous for his roles in Nip/Tuck, FBI: Most Wanted and the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, has died, his wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed to Deadline on Friday. He was 56 years old and had been battling cancer. Actor Julian McMahon has died at 56(AP)

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," McMahon's wife said.

What is Julian McMahon's cause of death?

While McMahon's wife mentioned cancer in her statement, she did not get into the specifics. His exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Julian McMahon health issues

Prior to his death, McMahon had been open about health challenges, including a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, which he shared via social media in December.

He emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and proactive management of the condition, which is characterized by tremors, rigidity, and other motor symptoms.

Julian McMahon was born in Sydney, Australia. His father, Billy McMahon, was Australia’s Prime Minister from 1971 to 1972. McMahon began his career as a model before transitioning to acting with a lead role in the 1989 Australian daytime soap The Power, the Passion. He then appeared on the long-running Australian soap Home and Away from 1990 to 1991, followed by his feature film debut opposite Elliott Gould in the 1992 Australian-American movie Wet and Wild Summer!.

Moving to Hollywood, McMahon started his American career with a role on the daytime soap Another World in 1993.

He transitioned to primetime as a series regular on NBC’s crime drama Profiler for its four-season run. McMahon then joined The WB’s supernatural drama Charmed, starring as the demonic Cole Turner for three seasons. He later landed his first series lead role alongside Dylan Walsh in Ryan Murphy’s hit FX drama Nip/Tuck, playing the charming and promiscuous Dr. Christian Troy for six seasons, earning a Golden Globe nomination.