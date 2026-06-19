Julie Nelson boat accident update: What happened at Balsam Lake? Kare11 reporter takes time off air; all about husband

Julie Nelson, the popular Kare11 reporter, shared that she'd be taking some time off air following a boating accident. Nelson issued a statement on Facebook, in this regard.

Julie Nelson shared that she and her husband had been in a boating accident, forcing the Kare11 reporter to take some time off air. (Facebook/Julie Nelson)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Hi, I have some personal news to share… my husband and I were involved in a one-boat accident over the weekend,” she noted. “We were both treated for non-life threatening injuries, so I will be off the air while I take some time to heal and recover. I’m grateful for the outpouring of love and support that’s been shown to me and my family,” Nelson further said.

Also Read | Indian teen dies in freak horse carriage accident at Central Park during first New York trip

Nelson, 54, has been with the KARE channel 11 in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area in Minnesota since 2003. She shared that her husband Kurt Krumenauer was also on the boat that was involved in the accident. This has turned attention to who Kurt Krumenauer is.

Who is Kurt Krumenauer? All on Julie Nelson's husband

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nelson and Krumenauer tied the knot in June 2001. They have three daughters together – Kylie, Elle, Kami. However, the girls lead largely private lives, so not much is known about them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nelson and Krumenauer tied the knot in June 2001. They have three daughters together – Kylie, Elle, Kami. However, the girls lead largely private lives, so not much is known about them. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Krumenauer, meanwhile, had a profile on him published by Steeze Magazine. It noted that Krumenauer had spent about a decade in construction before moving to commercial real estate in 2001. By 2008, he founded Midwest Apartment Brokers in Edina, Minnesota. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krumenauer, meanwhile, had a profile on him published by Steeze Magazine. It noted that Krumenauer had spent about a decade in construction before moving to commercial real estate in 2001. By 2008, he founded Midwest Apartment Brokers in Edina, Minnesota. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the profile, Krumenauer and Nelson's relationship is steady and domestic, and the duo live in the Twin Cities area. In a birthday post, Nelson had expressed the depth of her relationship with her husband, calling him ‘my guy since sixth grade’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the profile, Krumenauer and Nelson's relationship is steady and domestic, and the duo live in the Twin Cities area. In a birthday post, Nelson had expressed the depth of her relationship with her husband, calling him ‘my guy since sixth grade’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Celebrating the Big KK surrounded by such fabulous people. Happy birthday to my guy since 6th grade. Kurt Krumenauer you make everything more fun. We love you!!,” she had written.

Meanwhile, here's all the details about the boat accident involving Julie Nelson and her husband.

Julie Nelson boating accident: All details

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nelson herself did not share much details about the accident, except to note that theirs was the only boat involved. Nelson and her husband were on a pontoon when the accident took place.

It occurred in Balsam Lake in Wisconsin over the weekend, as per Pioneer Press. The publication noted that the incident took place on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that the accident took place about 11pm. Polk County law enforcement reportedly confirmed the incident and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation into the accident.

Balsam Lake is located near Pine Island and is about an hour northeast of Twin Cities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON