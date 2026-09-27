Kailua Target shooting reports: What's happening near Kailua Fall Festival in Oahu?

Update: A deadly shooting investigation is underway near Kailua Fall Festival in Hawaii after Honolulu police confirmed an active murder investigation near a Target store in Kailua on Saturday night. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area as officers continue working at the scene.

Witnesses reported gunfire after an alleged fight at the Kailua Fall Festival (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Initial report: A person was killed after a reported shooting near the Kailua Fall Festival on September 26, according to witness accounts circulating online. Multiple attendees online said a fight broke out at the event before possible gunfire was heard.

According to online reports, bystanders attempted CPR on the victim until the emergency responders arrived. Early reports suggested the victim suffered a gunshot wound, although there is no confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have also not publicly confirmed the circumstances of the shooting, the victim’s identity, or whether arrests have been made.

The incident unfolded as Kailua Fall Festival was taking place in the area. The annual community event featured live music, food vendors and family activities, drawing residents and visitors to Kailua Town.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Sacramento Urban Air shooting reports: What happened on Arden Way? Witnesses share details What happened near Kailua Fall Festival? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Sacramento Urban Air shooting reports: What happened on Arden Way? Witnesses share details What happened near Kailua Fall Festival? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Honolulu Police Department said officers were responding to an active murder investigation at Target Kailua and urged residents to stay away from the area. The department also asked drivers to keep roads clear so emergency crews could operate safely.