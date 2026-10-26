The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that an Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department for 16-year-old Kaiya Jackson, who is missing. She was last seen on Friday, October 23.

Kaiya Jackson: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Tennessee girl (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Facebook)

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The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared photos of Jackson on Facebook, stating that she was “wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, tan cheetah-print pajama pants, and a gray hoodie” when she disappeared.

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“She is 5'8" tall, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Kaiya or have information regarding her whereabouts, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the post added.

Facebook users offered their prayers in the comment section, with one user commenting, “I hope she's found safe soon and gets the help she needs. 16 is not a grown up.” Another wrote, “Praying for her to be safe and return safely.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Sending prayers for this young ladies safety and return to home !! Prayers to her family,” wrote a user, while another said, “Prayers for her safe return”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sending prayers for this young ladies safety and return to home !! Prayers to her family,” wrote a user, while another said, “Prayers for her safe return”. {{/usCountry}}

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The AWARE Foundation also posted about Jackson.

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“PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED: Please keep your eyes open and share this alert. Even the smallest piece of information could help bring Kaiya home safely,” it wrote on X.

What is an Endangered Child Alert?

An Endangered Child Alert, often referred to as an Endangered Missing Child Alert, is a public notification issued by law enforcement when a missing child's case does not meet the strict emergency criteria for an AMBER Alert. However, in this case too, the child is , but the child is still believed to be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

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According to the Ohio AMBER Alert’s website, the following criteria has to be met to initiate the Endangered Missing Child Alert: