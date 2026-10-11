Kamala Harris for 2028? Husband Doug Emhoff reportedly hopes she won't run again

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is facing doubts about a possible 2028 presidential campaign, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, is among those who reportedly have concerns.

Doug Emhoff reportedly prefers Kamala Harris not run in 2028, but people close to him expect his support if she does. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to The Wall Street Journal, Emhoff has privately told people that he “would prefer” Harris not run for president again. However, people close to him expect he will support her if she decides to enter the race.

Harris has not made a final decision, even as she continues to engage with Democratic donors and campaign for fellow Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Doug Emhoff reportedly wants Kamala Harris to skip 2028 race

Emhoff, 61, has privately expressed concerns about his wife's plans for another White House bid, according to The Wall Street Journal's report published on October 10.

The newspaper also reported that some Democrats who remain close to Harris believe the party should choose a new candidate for 2028.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike the 2024 election, when Harris became the Democratic nominee after Joe Biden left the race, she could face several challengers if she seeks the nomination again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike the 2024 election, when Harris became the Democratic nominee after Joe Biden left the race, she could face several challengers if she seeks the nomination again. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Emhoff's reported preference does not mean he would oppose his wife publicly. People close to him expect him to stand behind her if she decides to run.

Some Democratic donors have also raised concerns about another Harris campaign, according to the report. The former vice president has not confirmed whether she intends to seek the presidency again.

Also Read: Kamala Harris is to campaign in Michigan with Abdul El-Sayed

Kamala Harris keeps 2028 presidential plans open

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Harris has repeatedly avoided ruling out another presidential campaign. During an event with Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network conference in New York in April, she said, “Listen, I might.”

She also explained why she believes her experience has prepared her for the job.

“I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I know what the job is, and I know what it requires,” Harris said.

Last month, however, she made clear that she had not reached a decision. Speaking at an event, she said, “I have not decided if I’m going to run again.”

She added, “I do sincerely believe ’28 won’t matter if we don’t get through ’26.”

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Her immediate focus is on the November 2026 midterm elections, as Democrats seek to win seats in Congress and state-level races. Still, her recent meetings with major donors, staff hiring and visits to battleground states have drawn attention as she weighs her political future.

Also Read: Has Kamala Harris formed a ‘power pact’ with Zohran Mamdani? Report claims private call signals 2028 positioning

Gavin Newsom and other Democrats in the 2028 race

Harris could face competition from other prominent Democrats if she decides to seek the party's nomination. California Governor Gavin Newsom is among the names being discussed as a possible contender.

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Newsom said in September that he would not enter the race if Harris decided to run. Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper, he said, “I wouldn’t run if she ran.”

He added, “I wouldn’t do that to her. I wouldn’t do it to me. I wouldn’t do that to you. I wouldn’t waste everyone’s time.”

For now, Harris has left the door open to another campaign, while Emhoff's reported concerns add to the questions surrounding her plans. Whether she enters the race will depend on her own decision, with the Democratic field potentially changing significantly if she runs.