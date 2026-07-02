Has Kamala Harris formed a ‘power pact’ with Zohran Mamdani? Report claims private call signals 2028 positioning

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly strengthening ties with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with a recent private phone conversation said to be the beginning of a dialogue about the future of the Democratic Party ahead of the 2028 presidential race. Harris and Mamdani reportedly held an extended phone call last week focused on the Democratic Party’s direction. (AP Photos)

According to Axios, Harris and Mamdani held an extended phone call last week focused on the Democratic Party’s direction. The report said the conversation is expected to be the first in a series of discussions between the two leaders.

Neither Harris nor representatives for Mamdani have publicly commented on the reported call.

Outreach follows Mamdani-backed primary victories The reported outreach came days after several Democratic socialist candidates backed by Mamdani won New York congressional primaries.

Republican political consultant Mike Madrid told The California Post that Harris' move appears linked to the evolving politics within the Democratic Party ahead of the next presidential cycle.

"This is about positioning for the 2028 primary where no candidate knows where the lane for support for Palestinian rights is going to be but they know there's going to be one," Madrid said.

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What analysts say about Harris' strategy Political strategist Matt Klink told the New York Post that Harris' outreach represents "a strategic calculation for 2028."

"The 2024 loss made clear that the activist left, if not energized, has enough leverage to sink a Democratic nominee, and she would rather have those people knocking doors than burning down her campaign before it starts," Klink said.

He further argued that Mamdani has emerged as one of the Democratic Socialists of America's (DSA) most influential figures after recent primary victories.

According to the report, Harris has also held private meetings in recent months with progressive organizers, including individuals linked to the pro-Palestinian Uncommitted Movement, longtime Democratic National Committee member James Zogby, and Michigan Democrat Abbas Alawieh.

Alawieh told Axios that Harris requested a meeting after months of private conversations. During the discussion, he said he urged her to oppose the use of US taxpayer money to harm civilians and destroy communities.

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Shift on progressive outreach The reported outreach marks a notable political shift following Harris' 2024 presidential campaign, which struggled to win over many Arab American and progressive voters after she declined to significantly distance herself from then-President Joe Biden's support for Israel during the Gaza conflict, according to the New York Post.

During New York City's mayoral race, Harris did not endorse a candidate before the Democratic primary.

After Mamdani secured the Democratic nomination, she offered qualified support in an MSNBC interview, saying, "I support the Democrat in the race, sure," without mentioning him by name.

Can Zohran Mamdani be Harris' running mate? The New York Post noted that although some political observers have speculated about a future Harris-Mamdani partnership, Mamdani is constitutionally ineligible to serve as US vice president.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian-origin parents, Mamdani became a naturalized US citizen in 2018. Under the US Constitution, the vice president must meet the same eligibility requirements as the president, including being a natural-born citizen.

A recent Center Square Voters' Voice Poll found Harris leading the field of potential Democratic presidential candidates for 2028 with 27% support among Democratic voters. California Governor Gavin Newsom followed with 14%.