Will Kamala Harris run for president in 2028 with AOC as VP face? Viral claim fact checked

The election fever is slowly taking hold in the US with primaries kicking off in several states this month. And rumor mills are never quiet during elections. Kamala Harris (L) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Getty and AP)

Although the 2028 US elections, where the new POTUS will be elected, is still two years away, buzz around it is already growing amid Trump's falling approval rating. Amid the buzz, a rumor has gone viral on social media that claims former Vice President Kamala Harris, who unsuccessfully ran against Trump in 2024, is planning another bid for the White House in the 2028 US election with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as her running mate. Harris ran in 2024 with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP running mate.

The report seems to have originated on the X account Coinvo, which posts news related to cryptocurrency. It has over 345,000 followers on X, and the claim has gained much attention since being posted on June 9, Tuesday, with more than 1.7 million views and thousands of reactions.

However, the claim appears to be a rumor that has gone viral. Ht.com can confirm that there has been no announcement from either AOC or Kamala Harris about teaming up for a possible presidential campaign in 2028. There are also no reports from credible sources confirming behind-the-scenes talks of a Kamala Harris - AOC presidential campaign.

Here's the viral post: