Kamala Harris ‘curse’ caused US to lose FIFA World Cup against Turkey: Bizarre claims made as ex-VP's photo goes viral

The US and Turkey had a thrilling showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match with the co-host nation being beaten 3-2 thanks to a last gasp winner from Kaan Ayhan. Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was bizarrely blamed after the US lost to Turkey in the Group D FIFA World Cup game. (Reuters)

Notably, the US will still move on to the round of 32 as they have topped Group D and will face Bosnia-Herzegovina next. Meanwhile, Turkey was already out of the tournament even before the game against the USA, after back to back losses against Australia and Paraguay. In World Cup football (soccer) an elimination at this level means a team still has to play all the matches in the group stage, which is why Turkey had to face Mauricio Pochettino's side despite having no hopes of further progress in the FIFA World Cup.

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Despite the US' qualification a foregone conclusion, the defeat has left many fans unhappy and they have bizarrely blamed former Vice President Kamala Harris for the loss. It appears to have begun with a New York Post article which noted that Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff had posted a photo with the caption ‘Goal!’ just before Turkey netted a second, and took a lead in the game.

Though the Post article went on to mention this was a ‘decisive’ Group D contest, the outcome of the match would not have altered anything as the US was guaranteed a spot in the knockoffs, having beaten both Paraguay and Australia.

Nonetheless, it led to many of the US team's supporters to blame Kamala Harris. “KAMALA CURSE!!!,” one commented, sharing the Post article.