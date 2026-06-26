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    World Cup 2026 bracket: Who's facing who in the Round of 32

    With the last round of group matches underway, every result carries enormous significance.

    Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 9:07 AM IST
    Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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    The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered its decisive phase, with most of the places in the Round of 32 already secured. The focus has now shifted to final standings, as teams battle to finish in the best possible positions and shape their knockout paths. With the last round of group matches underway, every result carries enormous significance. A single defeat or unexpected draw could dramatically alter the bracket, forcing title contenders into difficult routes or even setting up heavyweight clashes much earlier than expected. Teams that looked comfortable just days ago now face the pressure of delivering when it matters most, while others are fighting to keep their World Cup dreams alive. As the group stage reaches its climax, the tournament is poised for a thrilling knockout phase with several blockbuster encounters already on the horizon. The group stage already witnessed a few upsets the biggest one was Ecuadro beating Germany to reach the knockouts for the first time. Ecuador, who have lost only one of its last 22 games, finished third in Group E with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, headed to a possible matchup with Mexico on Tuesday in Mexico City.

    World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchups: Full bracket and knockout fixtures (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchups: Full bracket and knockout fixtures (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

    World Cup Round of 32 schedule

    Sunday, June 28

    Match 73: South Africa vs Canada – Los Angeles, USA

    Monday, June 29

    Match 76: Brazil vs Japan – Houston, USA

    Match 74: Germany vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place – Foxborough, USA

    Tuesday, June 30

    Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco – Guadalupe, Mexico

    Match 78: Ivory Coast vs Group I runners-up – Arlington, USA

    Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place – New Jersey, USA

    Wednesday, July 1

    Match 79: Mexico vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place – Mexico City, Mexico

    Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place – Atlanta, USA

    Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place – Seattle, USA

    Thursday, July 2

    Match 81: USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – Santa Clara, USA

    Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up – Los Angeles, USA

    Also Read - Netherlands set Morocco Round of 32 date after beating Tunisia 3-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026

    Friday, July 3

    Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up – Toronto, Canada

    Match 85: Switzerland vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place – Vancouver, Canada

    Match 88: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up – Arlington, USA

    Match 86: Argentina vs Group H runners-up – Miami, USA

    Saturday, July 4

    Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place – Kansas City, USA

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