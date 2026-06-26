World Cup 2026 bracket: Who's facing who in the Round of 32

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered its decisive phase, with most of the places in the Round of 32 already secured. The focus has now shifted to final standings, as teams battle to finish in the best possible positions and shape their knockout paths. With the last round of group matches underway, every result carries enormous significance. A single defeat or unexpected draw could dramatically alter the bracket, forcing title contenders into difficult routes or even setting up heavyweight clashes much earlier than expected. Teams that looked comfortable just days ago now face the pressure of delivering when it matters most, while others are fighting to keep their World Cup dreams alive. As the group stage reaches its climax, the tournament is poised for a thrilling knockout phase with several blockbuster encounters already on the horizon. The group stage already witnessed a few upsets the biggest one was Ecuadro beating Germany to reach the knockouts for the first time. Ecuador, who have lost only one of its last 22 games, finished third in Group E with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, headed to a possible matchup with Mexico on Tuesday in Mexico City.

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchups: Full bracket and knockout fixtures (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)