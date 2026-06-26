World Cup 2026: There’s something about the Dutch

If the Dutch fans are anything to go by, the party is well and truly on. The road to any Netherlands game is paved by the infectious energy of a sea of orange jerseys and that is clearly reflecting in how their team is playing as well. Ronald Koeman, Head Coach of Netherlands, celebrates Netherland's victory. (AFP picture)

While many around the world have been focussed on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronald Koeman’s Dutch team have played with rare freedom to show that while they may lack a superstar, as a squad, they aren’t to be trifled with. They started off with a 2-2 draw against a very good Japan team, followed it up with 5-1 win over Sweden and finally finished off the group stage with a 3-1 win over Tunisia.

With the win against Tunisia, the Netherlands extended the longest unbeaten group-stage run in World Cup history to 19 games. They last lost a group stage game in 1994, a 1-2 defeat to Morocco.

And that is precisely the opposition they run into next. The difference between the Morocco of 1994 and 2026 is huge. This is now a team that can take on any side in the world and have genuine hope of beating them. But the Dutch aren’t pushovers either.

The Oranje smashed in 27 goals to qualify unbeaten and they have continued that same form in front of goal at the main tournament too. This despite everyone thinking that their defence was their strong point. Marshalled by captain Van Dijk, the back line includes Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries and the Giant of Arnemuiden, Jan Paul van Hecke.

Against Tunisia, according to Opta, Jan Paul van Hecke's registered 145 touches - the most of any player in a single game at the 2026 World Cup. He completed 130 of his 134 passes - the most of any player in a single game at the 2026 World Cup. And he made 39 passes into the final third - you guessed it, the most of any player in a single game at the 2026 World Cup.

To top all of that — he also scored his first international goal.

The Netherlands have conceded goals in every match so far but the forward line has shown that they like scoring and that always puts opponents on alert and eases the troubles of the coach. Brian Brobbey has been a revelation with three goals, Cody Gakpo is in his usual World Cup form and players like Crysencio Summerville add some real bite when the team needs it.

The two early goals against Tunisia seemed to take the edge off game for the Dutch and that didn’t please their coach too much but they gathered themselves again.

“I’m happy,” Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said after the game. “I wanted first place in the group, and we finished that way. I’m just surprised by how easily we relaxed too much in the match. I think it had to do with the fact that we went 2-0 up very quickly. That can be a problem against a stronger opponent, and Morocco are an attacking team.”

Words that, if nothing else, show that this team won’t be taking a flight of fantasy. Rather, they choose to remain grounded. Before the World Cup began, Koeman looked at getting to the semi-final stage as a minimum but the knockout rounds are always a tricky business.

Some really talented Dutch teams have succumbed to the pressure of expectations in the past but with no big stars, the team can just go out and play. The fans are having a party and they can too.

Before the start of the tournament, Joachim Klement had picked them as surprise winners of the tournament. An economist by profession, the German has picked the winners of the last three World Cups and his pick, which is usually based on a statistical model that factors in variables such as population size and FIFA rankings, for 2026 is The Netherlands.

For that prediction to become reality, the Netherlands will need to steel their hearts. Topping Group F is just a start and the knockout rounds are anything but forgiving. One slip up and you might find yourself out of the tournament. This often sees teams adopt a cagey approach but that just isn’t the Dutch way and it wouldn’t please the Oranje horde of dancing, chanting fans either.