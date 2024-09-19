Kamala Harris switches into another new accent during Hispanic Caucus

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing mockery on social media for allegedly switching into a fake ‘Latina’ accent. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) leadership conference, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

On Wednesday, Harris was accused of adopting a ‘Latina’ accent during her address to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

As Harris addressed the crowd, an attendee yelled, “I love you!” to which Harris replied, “I love you back!” to which some noticed a slightly altered tone.

Netizens quickly latched onto this moment to mock Harris

The former US President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign account, Trump War Room, took to X, saying, “Kamala debuts her fake Hispanic accent while speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.”

Former Republican Representative George Santos chimed in, asking mockingly, “When did she become Latina???” Santos laughed at the incident, quipping, “Oh, Kamala, stop killing me here!”

Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes also reacted, “Will she call them the 'Latinx' community?”

One user wrote, “I want to hear her old East Coast grandmother voice next. ‘So I says to Martha, I says,’” while another quipped, “So how many accents has she done since campaigning? I lost count at this point”

Harris accused of using fake accents to connect with voters

Just weeks earlier, during a Labor Day campaign stop in Detroit, netizens noted that Harris modified her voice with an accent as she shouted, “You better thank a union member!”

back in August, she appeared to use a Southern accent while addressing a crowd in Georgia. Even in Detroit, she spoke differently than she did while in Pittsburgh the same day.

Even on Saturday, during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner, she again seemed to alter her tone, addressing the crowd with, “Hello to all my divine nine brothers and sisters,” before switching back to her usual speech pattern.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy questioned during a White House press briefing in September, asking Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?” Jean-Pierre dismissed the question, saying, “I’m not even going to entertain some question about — it’s just, hearing it sounds so ridiculous.”