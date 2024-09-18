Donald Trump's surprising Kamala Harris ‘appreciation’ gets booed

Former US President Donald Trump has appreciated VP Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden through boos from his MAGA supporters in his first public appearance since the second apparent assassination attempt at a recent town hall in Flint, Michigan. Former US President Donald Trump is poised to capitalize on the second attempt on his life in recent months, using the shocking development to try to snatch back the political momentum that Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The former president recounted how both Harris and Biden reached out to him following the assassination attempt at his Mar-a-Lago golf course.

While discussing Harris’s call, Trump noted, “It was very, very nice, we appreciate” the phone call, but she “could not have been nicer” during their conversation.

Trump revealed that Biden also reached out to check on his well-being. “He was very nice,” Trump said of Biden, “He called up to make sure that I was OK.” Biden even asked Trump if he “needed more people on my detail.” Biden later confirmed this gesture to the press, saying that the Secret Service “needs more help” and expressing relief that Trump was unharmed.

Trump hails Secret Service for doing an ‘excellent job’

The 78-year-old ex-prez dodged an attack at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. He recounted the Sunday evening, saying he was golfing with real estate developer Steve Witkoff when “four to five gunshots” were heard, leading to swift action from his Secret Service detail. “It was quite something, but it worked out well, and the Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars, and hopefully, he’s going to be there for a long time. Dangerous person, very, very dangerous person,” he described.

“I was playing golf with some of my friends on a Sunday morning, and it was very peaceful, very beautiful weather," Trump said during Monday Night X Space. “And all of a sudden, we heard shots being fired in the air — I guess probably four or five — and it sounded like bullets.”

Trump explained that the Secret Service immediately “grabbed” him and did an “excellent job” handling the situation. “Everybody just got into the [golf] carts, and we moved along,” he added.

“There was no question that we were off that course. I would have loved to have sunk that last putt, but we decided to get out of there,” he quipped.

The police investigation into the attempted assassination is ongoing, but authorities have identified 58-year-old Ryan Routh from North Carolina as the suspect.