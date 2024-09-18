Donald Trump makes first public appearance after second apparent assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since surviving a second assassination attempt at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign town hall meeting, moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in Flint, Michigan, U.S., September 17, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

On Sunday, at Trump National Golf Course in Florida, Secret Service agents spotted an individual armed with an AK-47-style rifle hiding in the bushes while the ex-prez was playing golf. As the agent quickly opened fire, the suspect, later identified as Ryan Routh, fled the scene. Routh was later apprehended and charged with firearms offences, with an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Trump appreciates Harris' concerned call

“It's a dangerous business, however, being president,” Trump said during a sit-down conversation with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former White House press secretary. “They think race car driving is dangerous? No. They think bull riding, that's pretty scary, right? No. This is a dangerous business, and we have to keep it safe.”

Trump shared that he received a supportive phone call from Vice President Kamala Harris earlier that day. “It was very, very nice, we appreciate that,” Trump told the Michigan crowd. Harris confirmed their conversation during a panel interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, saying she “checked on him to see if he was OK.”

Despite the call, Trump had previously criticized Harris and other Democrats, claiming their rhetoric was responsible for the violence directed at him. Ealier Trump told Fox News, “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

Trump made an appearance on X following the apparent assassination attempt

Notably, Trump also appeared on Monday Night X Space and recounted the Sunday afternoon. “It was quite something, but it worked out well, and the Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars, and hopefully, he’s going to be there for a long time. Dangerous person, very, very dangerous person,” he said.

He then lauded the Secret Service for doing an “excellent job” handing the situation.

Trump’s campaign officials confirmed that no changes to his schedule are planned. A senior campaign official told CBS News that acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe advised Trump about the need for additional security while golfing.

Trump is slated to hold a rally in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday.