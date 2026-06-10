Karmelo Anthony found guilty: Protest outside McKinney court after Austin Metcalf suspect's verdict; videos

Karmelo Anthony, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Frisco student Austin Metcalf last year, was found guilty in Collin County on Tuesday. As the verdict was announced, protestors who had gathered outside the courthouse in McKinney, Texas, turned up their volume, accusing the jury of bias.

Supporters for Karmelo Anthony demonstrate in front of the Collin County courthouse Thursday in McKinney, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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The protestors charged in with posters saying "Justice For Karmelo Anthony" in their hands even as police tried to contain them. Clashes erupted between the protestors and the police in Collin County. Fox News reports that arrests may have also taken place.

Meanwhile, videos emerged from outside the McKinney courthouse showing complete chaos amid the clashes. Here are some of the videos.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Fox 4 News in Texas, the protestors began gathering outside the courthouse around 12pm while the trial was underway. The clashes erupted as soon as the verdict came at 2:30pm after more than three hours of deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Fox 4 News in Texas, the protestors began gathering outside the courthouse around 12pm while the trial was underway. The clashes erupted as soon as the verdict came at 2:30pm after more than three hours of deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fox News also broadcast footage from outside the Collin County courthouse after the trial. The scuffle between the protestors and they were seen clearly in the footage shared by Fox. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fox News also broadcast footage from outside the Collin County courthouse after the trial. The scuffle between the protestors and they were seen clearly in the footage shared by Fox. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timeline Of The Karmelo Anthony Case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timeline Of The Karmelo Anthony Case {{/usCountry}}

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Karmelo Anthony, 19, was charged with stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at an inter-school track meet in Frisco on April 2, 2025. Anthony was part of the Centennial High School team, while Metcalf was with Memorial High School.

According to the court documents detailing the charges against Karmelo Anthony, he stabbed Austin Metcalf following an altercation at Anthony's school tent at the Frisco ISD Stadium.

The court heard testimonies in the case under a gag order for four days before reaching the verdict after long deliberations. Prosecutors argued that the murder was "unjustified" and "senseless" as they pushed for a guilty verdict against Anthony's lawyer Mike Howard's argument that his client acted in self-defense.

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Also read: Who is Judge John Roach Jr., Collin County judge who presided over Karmelo Anthony murder trial?

Witnesses And Sentencing Details

A total of 21 witnesses testified before the jury, many of whom were fellow students who were present during the incident. The heavy reliance on witnesses came as the CCTV footage of the incident did not capture the stabbing.

Meanwhile, Fox 4 reports that both Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf's parents were present inside the courthouse as the verdict was announced. Fox 4 reported that Kayla Harris, the mother of Anthony Harris, also testified before the jury. However, as of now, they have not publicly reacted to the verdict.

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As of this writing, the jury has not decided a sentence for the 19-year-old. Conviction on first-degree murder could potentially carry life imprisonment in Texas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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