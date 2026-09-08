Kauai Tornado Watch amid Hurricane Lowell: Scary videos emerge from Hawaii island - latest update on weather

A tornado watch was issued for Kauai, in Hawaii, for September 7. This came as Hurricane Lowell was reportedly making its closest pass to the island.

Palm trees bend from strong winds amid Hurricane Lowell heading towards Hawaii. (AFP)

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A meteorologist for KCRA noted “Hurricane Lowell will make its closest pass with Kauai and Ni'ihau tonight. Center is currently about 120 miles away from Kauai. Hurricane-force sustained winds extend about 85 miles out per,” sharing a map of the area.

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{{^usCountry}} The official government page for Kauai also added “The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Kauaʻi County, in effect through Tuesday morning. The watch was issued today and may be extended, dropped, or modified as conditions develop. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in and near the watch area. It does not mean a tornado has been sighted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official government page for Kauai also added “The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Kauaʻi County, in effect through Tuesday morning. The watch was issued today and may be extended, dropped, or modified as conditions develop. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in and near the watch area. It does not mean a tornado has been sighted.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Residents should stay indoors, remain alert for threatening weather, and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Keep a phone charged and a battery-powered radio nearby,” the notification advised also taking into account that there were Hurricane Warning, Flood Warning, and High Surf Warning already in effect for the area.

Meanwhile, scary videos emerged from Kauai.

Kauai: Scary videos amid Hurricane Lowell

One clip showed strong winds and rough seas. “Conditions across Kauai County, Hawaii are deteriorating, flash flooding, strong winds and damaging waves are expected…Footage captured recently from Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii shows strong winds beginning to increase as Hurricane Lowell approaches,” a local page noted.

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Another clip showed heavy rain and large waves. “Be safe. It is getting bigger. Time to get inside. Stuff starting to fly around. Stay safe Kauai and Niihau most of all,” the person sharing the video remarked.

Yet another page noted “Hurricane Lowell now a Category 3 storm passing west of Kauai with sustained winds up to 115 mph and heavy rainfall,” sharing visuals of the night sky.

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Schools closed amid Hurricane Lowell

The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) has announced that all public schools and University of Hawaii campuses on Oahu and Kauai will be closed on Tuesday, September 8 due to Hurricane Lowell.

HIDOE offices in Kauai County will also be closed and all non-essential offices will also remain shuttered, as per Governor Josh Green.

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UH also said that all campuses and facilities on Oahu and Kauai Community College will close Tuesday. This is a precautionary measure due to the possible impacts of Hurricane Lowell. All classes, including online courses, stand cancelled for now.