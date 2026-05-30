Kelly Lee Curtis cause of death update: What happened to Jamie Lee Curtis' sister? First details

Kelly Lee Curtis, actress and older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the age of 69. Jamie Lee Curtis announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram tribute, honoring her sister's life and sharing her grief over the loss.

Jamie Lee Curtis announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram tribute, honoring her sister's life and sharing her grief over the loss.(The Tonight Show)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of her late sister, Jamie wrote a heartfelt tribute, sharing, “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

Kelly Lee Curtis cause of death update

According to Jamie Lee Curtis' post, Kelly passed away peacefully at her home in California. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed. She is survived by her husband, Scott Morfee.

No cause of death was released immediately.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON