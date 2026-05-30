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Kelly Lee Curtis cause of death update: What happened to Jamie Lee Curtis' sister? First details
Jamie Lee Curtis announced her sister Kelly's passing with an emotional tribute, saying she died peacefully at home, surrounded by nature.
Published on: May 30, 2026 11:21 pm IST
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Kelly Lee Curtis, actress and older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the age of 69. Jamie Lee Curtis announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram tribute, honoring her sister's life and sharing her grief over the loss.
Alongside a black-and-white photograph of her late sister, Jamie wrote a heartfelt tribute, sharing, “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”
Kelly Lee Curtis cause of death update
According to Jamie Lee Curtis' post, Kelly passed away peacefully at her home in California. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed. She is survived by her husband, Scott Morfee.
No cause of death was released immediately.
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