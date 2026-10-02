Ken Urker's sister claims his death was not of ‘not of natural causes’, blasts Gypsy Rose - ‘You're a vile human being’

Ken Urker's sister, Autumn, has raised questions about what happened when her brother unexpectedly died at his Louisiana residence, just days before turning 34. Urker died on Thursday, October 1.

Ken Urker's sister Autumn suspects foul play in his unexpected death, criticizing his partner Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Despite (@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta/Instagram)

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Following his death, Autumn spoke up during a TikTok livestream, suggesting that his passing wasn't due to natural causes.

She, however, made clear that law enforcement hasn't suspect any foul play.

Ken Urker's sister slams Gypsy Rose Blanchard after brother's death

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding Ken Urker's death? Ken Urker was found dead in his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on his 34th birthday, with his partner Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealing the death was due to an overdose. The investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing. How did Gypsy Rose Blanchard react to Ken Urker's death? Gypsy Rose Blanchard expressed disbelief and emotional pain after Ken's death, stating she screamed until her throat burned and reflected on his recent struggles with his mental health. What did Ken Urker's sister claim about the nature of his death? Autumn, Ken Urker's sister, suggested that his death was not due to natural causes, although she acknowledged that law enforcement had not suspected any foul play.

She slammed his partner Gypsy Rose Blanchard and accused her of leaking the news, saying: “They've been split up.” “See, this is why I came on here, because I knew that b—h would go to TMZ. You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d–k. You are a vile human being. You're sick in the head…”

“Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him 'happy birthday' and didn't get a response. You ain't been getting a response.”

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Autumn further gave details about who found Urker's body. “Gypsy’s brother Dylan [Blanchard], his wife, and another woman, who does not want me to say her name, found Ken,” she stated.

“They were all at church last night, and Ken was emotional, and they had dinner or something planned today, and [they went over there and found him],” she continued.

She further revealed that she spoke with her brother the night before his demise.

“He said he was going home to go to sleep and he had work in the morning. So, I don’t know. This is why they say, ‘Sticks and Stones,’ because words can absolutely kill you,” she continued.

Who found Ken Urker's body?

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who has a daughter with Ken, also opened up about his passing.

She paid tribute to him, saying that he was “an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved” and and claimed that he had endured “relentless cyberbullying.”

“Ken will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," she added.

Speaking to Variety, Captain Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department stated, “We responded to a residence at 107 Double H Drive, Lot 4, in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

Ken and Gypsy Rose Blanchard's relationship

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Ken and Blanchard got engaged while the latter was in prison. Following their breakup, Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Anderson, but that relationship eventually ended. She then reconnected with Ken and they got back together.

Ken and Gypsy Rose have a daughter together named Aurora Raina Urker, who arrived in December 2024.