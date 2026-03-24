Kendra Duggar: Possible prison term of Joseph Duggar's wife revealed amid confusion around hearing

With the Duggar family embroiled in a controversy after the arrest of Joseph Duggar, one of the Duggar kids featured in the TLC reality TV show, '19 Kids & Counting.' Duggar's arrest on charges of molesting a 9-year-old in 2020 during a Florida vacation was followed by the arrest of his wife, Kendra Duggar. Kendra and Joseph Duggar. (Instagram/ @littleduggarfamily)

Kendra, who has been married to Joseph Duggar since 2017, was arrested on four counts of endangering a child's life in Arkansas. Joseph Duggar also faces the same charges. The molestation case is separate, with only Joseph Duggar facing charges in it.

Kendra Duggar's Possible Prison Term Revealed On Monday, the possible prison term that Kendra Duggar could face after her arrest in Arkansas was revealed through a source close to the family. Kendra was briefly arrested before being released on bond. The Duggar mom, Michelle Duggar, was seen at the prison in Arkansas picking up Kendra Duggar after her release on bond.

Amid that, a source close to the Duggar family told PEOPLE that Kendra could be imprisoned for up to eight years on the child endangerment charges.

Also read: Kendra Duggar update: Michelle Duggar's car with ‘bullet holes’ seen at jail; new details on Joseph emerge

"I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors," the source was quoted as saying by PEOPLE. "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime."

The arrest and charges against Kendra and Joseph Duggar in the child endangerment case came after a welfare raid on their home by the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Tontitown Police Department. The raid came shortly after the arrest of Joseph Duggar on molestation charges.

If convicted, Kendra Duggar could face up to eight years in prison for the charges.

Kendra Duggar's Hearing Moves To Washington County 5News reported that Kendra Duggar's hearing was scheduled at the Elms Springs District Court in Arkansas on Monday. However, the hearing was later moved to the Washington County Detention Center.

The report noted that there was a lot of confusion around the hearing, and there are no confirmed reports of whether the hearing indeed happened. Neither the attorneys of the Duggars nor the Washington County prosecuting attorney has responded to media requests for comments on the hearing.

Amid the massive media attention on the case over the Duggar's TV fame, TMZ on Monday released the jail video of the moment when Kendra Duggar was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Friday.