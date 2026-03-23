Kendra Duggar update: Michelle Duggar's car with ‘bullet holes’ seen at jail; new details on Joseph emerge
Michelle Duggar was seen picking up her daughter-in-law from jail; her car’s bullet holes fueled speculation amid Duggar family controversies.
The Duggar family, known for the TLC reality show '19 Kids & Counting,' have been embroiled in a controversy over the last weeks. It started with the arrest of Joseph Duggar, one of the Duggar children, and escalated with the arrest of his wife, Kendra Duggar.
Joseph Duggar was arrested Thursday for molesting a nine-year-old girl in Florida in 2022 during a vacation in Bay County, Florida. The girl, now 14, gave evidence of the incident in a forensic interview with the Bay County Sheriff's Department, after which Joseph Duggar was arrested. Duggar also face the same charges in addition to the molestation charges.
The arrest of Kendra Duggar came Saturday in a separate case concerning endangering the welfare of a child. She faces four counts charges. She was later released on a bond of $1,470.
According to reports, Michelle Duggar is the mother of Joseph Duggar and the star of '19 Kids & Counting' came to pick up her daughter-in-law from Tontitown, Arkansas. She was lodged in the Washington County Detention Center.
Paparazzi photographed the car in which Michelle Duggar drove in and saw that it had bullet holes in it. It sparked speculation as the Duggar family remains embroiled in controversy.
Here's the photo:
Kendra and Joseph Duggar face four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. The charges are linked to locked doors found during a home welfare check after his arrest on March 18, 2026.
Also read: Joseph Duggar said ‘intentions not pure’ while admitting to molesting 9-year-old; chilling phone details out
New Details On Joseph Duggar
On Sunday, PEOPLE published details of a phone call that Joseph Duggar had with the father of the victim whom he molested in 2022. The details were reported based on an affidavit in the case filed by the Bay County Sheriff's Office, exclusively accessed by the magazine.
In the phone call, Joseph Duggar reported admitted that his "intentions were not pure" as he dealt with the victim, then a 9-year-old. In the call, Joe Duggar reportedly admitted “he touched the victim over her clothing.”
The call was reportedly arranged by BCSO Criminal Investigator Chase Norris on March 17. The call was recorded and submitted as part of the affidavit.
Charges Against Duggar
In Bay County, Florida, Joseph Duggar allegedly molested a then-9-year-old girl by grazing her genitals and rubbing her thighs after asking her to sit on his lap and covering them with a blanket. He faces felony for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.
In Arkansas, he matches his wife Kendra's misdemeanor charges with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More