Kendra Duggar update: Michelle Duggar's car with ‘bullet holes’ seen at jail; new details on Joseph emerge

The Duggar family, known for the TLC reality show '19 Kids & Counting,' have been embroiled in a controversy over the last weeks. It started with the arrest of Joseph Duggar, one of the Duggar children, and escalated with the arrest of his wife, Kendra Duggar. Kendra and Joe Duggar face new charges in Washington County. (X/@DuggarSisters)

Joseph Duggar was arrested Thursday for molesting a nine-year-old girl in Florida in 2022 during a vacation in Bay County, Florida. The girl, now 14, gave evidence of the incident in a forensic interview with the Bay County Sheriff's Department, after which Joseph Duggar was arrested. Duggar also face the same charges in addition to the molestation charges.

The arrest of Kendra Duggar came Saturday in a separate case concerning endangering the welfare of a child. She faces four counts charges. She was later released on a bond of $1,470.

According to reports, Michelle Duggar is the mother of Joseph Duggar and the star of '19 Kids & Counting' came to pick up her daughter-in-law from Tontitown, Arkansas. She was lodged in the Washington County Detention Center.

Paparazzi photographed the car in which Michelle Duggar drove in and saw that it had bullet holes in it. It sparked speculation as the Duggar family remains embroiled in controversy.

Here's the photo: