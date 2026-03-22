Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joseph seen cracking jokes with deputy in new booking video, wife gets relief
Kendra Duggar, arrested alongside her husband Joseph, was released on bond just hours after her arrest as Joseph is seen joking with deputy in a new video.
Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar was seen joking with a deputy during his jail booking amid serious child sexual abuse charges, according to newly released footage. Meanwhile, his wife, Kendra Duggar, has been released on bond hours after her arrest in the related case.
According to a news release from the Tontitown Police Department (TPD), Kendra, 27, and Joseph, 31, are accused of four counts of second-degree endangerment of a juvenile and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.
Read more: Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joseph's family breaks up on charges; sisters react
What does the booking video show?
The booking video released by authorities shows Joseph smiling and making light conversation with officers as he was processed into custody in Arkansas on March 18.
Joseph is seen in the video being patted down, searched, and having his personal stuff turned over. He is asked to show the soles of his feet to make sure he's not trying to bring in any contraband. He is then asked to remove his wedding band.
According to People, Joseph appeared relaxed throughout the booking process, at one point joking with a deputy and referencing his brother’s past legal troubles.
The deputy searching him asked Joseph whether he had been to the detention center before. While laughing, he told the deputy, “Not on this side.”
He is then heard telling the officer that his brother was and is incarcerated, serving a "hard time" due to an earlier incident, but he doesn't give specifics about the arrest.
Reports reveal Joseph's brother, Josh Duggar, is presently serving a 12-year federal prison sentence in Texas after being found guilty of receiving and possessing material that showed juveniles engaged in sexually explicit behavior.
Read more: Joseph Duggar arrest: What did Kendra Duggar say about their marriage?
Kendra Duggar released on bond
In a parallel development, Kendra Duggar was arrested shortly after her husband. She was captured on camera being released from custody, only hours after she and her spouse were charged, per People.
According to jail records made public by the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, she was released shortly after at 6:19 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Kendra was pictured in a car outside the Detention Center following her release.
As per the jail records, Kendra posted a $1,470 bond.
Court appearances for Kendra are scheduled in the coming weeks, one on Monday, March 23, at 7:45 a.m and another on April 29 at 2:00 p.m.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More