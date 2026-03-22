Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joseph seen cracking jokes with deputy in new booking video, wife gets relief

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar was seen joking with a deputy during his jail booking amid serious child sexual abuse charges, according to newly released footage. Meanwhile, his wife, Kendra Duggar, has been released on bond hours after her arrest in the related case. Kendra Duggar, arrested alongside her husband Joseph, was released on bond just hours after her arrest as Joseph is seen joking with deputy in a new video. (littleduggarfamily/ Instagram)

According to a news release from the Tontitown Police Department (TPD), Kendra, 27, and Joseph, 31, are accused of four counts of second-degree endangerment of a juvenile and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

Read more: Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joseph's family breaks up on charges; sisters react

What does the booking video show? The booking video released by authorities shows Joseph smiling and making light conversation with officers as he was processed into custody in Arkansas on March 18.

Joseph is seen in the video being patted down, searched, and having his personal stuff turned over. He is asked to show the soles of his feet to make sure he's not trying to bring in any contraband. He is then asked to remove his wedding band.

According to People, Joseph appeared relaxed throughout the booking process, at one point joking with a deputy and referencing his brother’s past legal troubles.

The deputy searching him asked Joseph whether he had been to the detention center before. While laughing, he told the deputy, “Not on this side.”

He is then heard telling the officer that his brother was and is incarcerated, serving a "hard time" due to an earlier incident, but he doesn't give specifics about the arrest.

Reports reveal Joseph's brother, Josh Duggar, is presently serving a 12-year federal prison sentence in Texas after being found guilty of receiving and possessing material that showed juveniles engaged in sexually explicit behavior.

Read more: Joseph Duggar arrest: What did Kendra Duggar say about their marriage?

Kendra Duggar released on bond In a parallel development, Kendra Duggar was arrested shortly after her husband. She was captured on camera being released from custody, only hours after she and her spouse were charged, per People.

According to jail records made public by the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, she was released shortly after at 6:19 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Kendra was pictured in a car outside the Detention Center following her release.

As per the jail records, Kendra posted a $1,470 bond.

Court appearances for Kendra are scheduled in the coming weeks, one on Monday, March 23, at 7:45 a.m and another on April 29 at 2:00 p.m.