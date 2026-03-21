Joseph Duggar arrest: What did Kendra Duggar say about their marriage? ‘Being with your best friend…’

Joseph Duggar has been charged with serious offenses, prompting attention on his relationship with wife Kendra Duggar. According to US Weekly, Joseph was booked on March 18, 2026, on charges including lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 and inappropriate conduct involving a child. Joseph and Kendra Duggar were charged with multiple counts related to endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment. (Instagram )

Authorities in Florida alleged he admitted to the actions when confronted, and he is awaiting extradition.

Days after his arrest, both Joseph and Kendra Duggar were charged with multiple counts related to endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment. Kendra was later released on bond, while neither she nor the Duggar family has publicly commented on the case.

Also Read: Kendra Duggar arrested: Charges against Joseph Duggar and wife explained; ‘you in danger girl…’

Relationship rooted in faith Before the controversy, the couple often spoke positively about their marriage. The pair, who gained public attention on 19 Kids and Counting, began courting in March 2017 after their families formed a close bond through church, as reported by US Weekly. Their courtship progressed, leading to an engagement within four months.

At the time, the couple told People, “We are super excited. It’s great to not be courting anymore, now we’re engaged!” with Kendra adding she felt “so happy and so shocked.”

‘Being with your best friend…’ Kendra Duggar frequently described their marriage in affectionate terms. In an interview with People, she said, “One of the most enjoyable things about being married to Joe is just being together so much… Being with your best friend makes marriage amazing.”

Following their wedding in September 2017, Joseph also shared his excitement in a message on the Duggar family website, thanking fans for their “support” and saying they were “so excited to be newlyweds.”

Also Read: Kendra Duggar Instagram pics with kids slammed after cops charge her, Joseph with false imprisonment, endangering minor

Family life and social media posts The couple went on to have four children: sons Garrett and Justus, and daughters Addison and Brooklyn. Kendra often shared glimpses of their life online, including a 2020 anniversary post where she wrote, “I absolutely LOVE doing life by your side… I’m feeling so blessed to call you my husband.”

However, she stopped sharing updates about her family around 2021, according to US Weekly.

With no official statement from the family so far, details about their current situation remain unclear.