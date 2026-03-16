Fact check: What caused Vondelkerk church fire in the Netherlands? Debunking viral claim

A claim has gone viral on social media regarding the massive fire at the Vondelkerk church in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on January 1, 2026. The church, built in 1880, was left completely damaged in the fire, with most of the structure burnt down. A fire tears through the Vondelkerk church tower in Amsterdam on New Year's eve, on January 1, 2026. (AFP)

Two months on, viral posts on social media continued to claim that the fire was started by a "Muslim immigrant" despite it not being true. US-based far-right account spread the claim, with posts receiving millions of reactions and shares on social media.

Notably, the exact cause of the fire at Vondelkerk church has not been officially confirmed and remains under investigation. Residents suggested the fire may have been triggered by New Year’s fireworks. The fireworks seem the likely cause, per multiple reports. The fire started around 1am local time on New Year's Eve in the tower. It then spread to the rest of the structure.

The claims spread on social media, with far-right accounts amplifying them. For instance, here's one post on the X account Western Invasion that got millions of views.