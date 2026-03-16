Fact check: What caused Vondelkerk church fire in the Netherlands? Debunking viral claim
Fresh false posts blamed a “Muslim immigrant” for the 2026 Vondelkerk fire in Amsterdam. The cause is unconfirmed and likely linked to New Year’s fireworks.
A claim has gone viral on social media regarding the massive fire at the Vondelkerk church in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on January 1, 2026. The church, built in 1880, was left completely damaged in the fire, with most of the structure burnt down.
Two months on, viral posts on social media continued to claim that the fire was started by a "Muslim immigrant" despite it not being true. US-based far-right account spread the claim, with posts receiving millions of reactions and shares on social media.
Notably, the exact cause of the fire at Vondelkerk church has not been officially confirmed and remains under investigation. Residents suggested the fire may have been triggered by New Year’s fireworks. The fireworks seem the likely cause, per multiple reports. The fire started around 1am local time on New Year's Eve in the tower. It then spread to the rest of the structure.
The claims spread on social media, with far-right accounts amplifying them. For instance, here's one post on the X account Western Invasion that got millions of views.
Report Flags Misinformation Pattern Around Amsterdam Church Fire
The claim the fire was started by a "Muslim migrant" is part of a pattern of misinformation that spread in the wake of the fire at the church. Justice for Prosperity, a Dutch extremism monitoring group, released a report on the Vondelkerk church fire noting how it was quickly framed as "jihadist" or "Muslim terrorist" attack on social media.
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The report noted that about 20% of early X posts and content on TikTok and Telegram pushed this narrative as targeted disinformation, despite ongoing investigations finding no evidence of arson or terrorism.
“Just minutes after the news about the fire broke, we saw the first false claims. Suggestions such as 'could this be a Muslim terrorist attack' became a statement of fact within an hour,” Director Jelle Postma of Justice for Prosperity said. “From then on, the snowball turned into an avalanche.”
The Vondelkerk, designed by architect Pierre Cuypers, was completed in 1880. It was originally a Roman Catholic church and later used as a concert and event venue after it was deconsecrated in the 1970s.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More