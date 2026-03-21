Why was Kendra Duggar arrested? Tontitown police give key update on case as Joseph Duggar wedding details surface

Kendra Duggar, wife of reality tv star Joseph Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ fame, was arrested in Washington County, Arkansas, after facing charges. She was arrested on Friday before being released on bond, as per People. Kendra and Joseph Duggar tied the knot a few months after their engagement in 2017. (X/@IanSpeedHQ)

Kendra and her husband Joseph were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment, both in the second degree. Her arrest details note her as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Also Read | Kendra Duggar Instagram pics with kids slammed after cops charge her, Joseph with false imprisonment, endangering minor

Now, Tontitown Police Department Captain Jerry Bowen has provided a key update in Kendra's case.

Kendra Duggar: Why was she arrested? Kendra and her husband Joseph were arrested in a case pertaining to minors. Since the victims are underage, not much more information was provided about the case.

However, the police captain said “This remains an active investigation.” Kendra has her first hearing scheduled in two days time – on March 23 at 7:45am. She will again appear in court on April 29 at 2:00pm, People reported.

Notably, this case is different from the Florida case for which Joseph Duggar was arrested. That involved molesting a nine-year-old, when on vacation at Panama City Beach in 2020.

“As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs,” the survivor said about the Joseph Duggar appeal. While the survivor's current location is unknown, she is believed to be actively helping authorities in the investigation.

“The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology,” Bay County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said in a statement.

With the arrest of Kendra and Joseph Duggar, many turned their attention to the couple's wedding and kids. One person wrote on X “kendra had her first baby at age 19 & had 4 by 2022. it's possible but unlikely they stopped, who knows but they did have 4. could have 7 by now like his prisoner brother. I genuinely hope Kendra's family is better & gets them all the hell away.”

Kendra and Joseph Duggar wedding details and kids Kendra and Joseph Duggar met each other through church and he proposed at sister Joy-Anna's wedding in May 2017. They married a few months after their engagement and Kendra Caldwell took on the name of Kendra Duggar.

Speaking on their engagement, Kendra had told People “I’m so happy and so shocked. There’s so many words I want to say, but just shocked.” Meanwhile, Joseph said “I was definitely nervous going into it, but I wasn’t afraid that she was going to say no, because she has said, ‘I’m just waiting on you!'”

The couple have four children together. Garrett David, was born in 2018 and is their first child. Then came Addison Renee the next year. After that Brooklyn Praise was born in 2021. The publication reported, citing jail records, that the Duggars had welcomed a fourth child but they did not speak publicly about it.