Why was Kendra Duggar arrested? Tontitown police give key update on case as Joseph Duggar wedding details surface
Kendra Duggar, wife of reality tv star Joseph Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ fame, was arrested in Washington County, Arkansas, after facing charges.
Kendra Duggar, wife of reality tv star Joseph Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ fame, was arrested in Washington County, Arkansas, after facing charges. She was arrested on Friday before being released on bond, as per People.
Kendra and her husband Joseph were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment, both in the second degree. Her arrest details note her as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Also Read | Kendra Duggar Instagram pics with kids slammed after cops charge her, Joseph with false imprisonment, endangering minor
Now, Tontitown Police Department Captain Jerry Bowen has provided a key update in Kendra's case.
Kendra Duggar: Why was she arrested?
Kendra and her husband Joseph were arrested in a case pertaining to minors. Since the victims are underage, not much more information was provided about the case.
However, the police captain said “This remains an active investigation.” Kendra has her first hearing scheduled in two days time – on March 23 at 7:45am. She will again appear in court on April 29 at 2:00pm, People reported.
Notably, this case is different from the Florida case for which Joseph Duggar was arrested. That involved molesting a nine-year-old, when on vacation at Panama City Beach in 2020.
“As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs,” the survivor said about the Joseph Duggar appeal. While the survivor's current location is unknown, she is believed to be actively helping authorities in the investigation.
“The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology,” Bay County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said in a statement.
With the arrest of Kendra and Joseph Duggar, many turned their attention to the couple's wedding and kids. One person wrote on X “kendra had her first baby at age 19 & had 4 by 2022. it's possible but unlikely they stopped, who knows but they did have 4. could have 7 by now like his prisoner brother. I genuinely hope Kendra's family is better & gets them all the hell away.”
Kendra and Joseph Duggar wedding details and kids
Kendra and Joseph Duggar met each other through church and he proposed at sister Joy-Anna's wedding in May 2017. They married a few months after their engagement and Kendra Caldwell took on the name of Kendra Duggar.
Speaking on their engagement, Kendra had told People “I’m so happy and so shocked. There’s so many words I want to say, but just shocked.” Meanwhile, Joseph said “I was definitely nervous going into it, but I wasn’t afraid that she was going to say no, because she has said, ‘I’m just waiting on you!'”
The couple have four children together. Garrett David, was born in 2018 and is their first child. Then came Addison Renee the next year. After that Brooklyn Praise was born in 2021. The publication reported, citing jail records, that the Duggars had welcomed a fourth child but they did not speak publicly about it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More