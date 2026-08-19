Kenya helicopter crash update: What we know about 4 Americans killed in Mt Ololokwe

A tragic helicopter crash in Kenya's Mt. Ololokwe resulted in the deaths of the pilot and six passengers, identified as tourists. It has been revealed that of the six passengers on the chopper, four were American nationals.

A rescue official works at the site of a tourist helicopter crash that caused multiple casualties, according to the police, in Samburu County, Kenya, August 19, 2026. (via REUTERS)

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The names of the pilot and the six passengers have been revealed. But so far, authorities have not revealed their nationalities, pending further investigations. The pilot of the Josh Outran, who according to local media outlet Keneyans, had 15 years of flying experience.

The six passengers killed have been identified as Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephany Vásconez, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi and Suian Suarez, the only female of the group.

As of now, the identities of the Americans on the Eurocopter EC130 B4 chopper have not been separately identified, police said. The chopper was flying south from the Loisaba wildlife conservatory towards the Ewaso Nyiro River, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said. The crash happened around 9:13am local time.

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{{^usCountry}} People reports say that the chopper was hired by &Beyond, a Kenyan luxury tourism company, who were conducting the tour the six deceased passengers were part of. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People reports say that the chopper was hired by &Beyond, a Kenyan luxury tourism company, who were conducting the tour the six deceased passengers were part of. {{/usCountry}}

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“We can confirm that on the morning of Aug. 19, 2026, an aircraft registered as 5Y-GYM, carrying &Beyond guests, crashed near Kirish, close to Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya,” the company said in a statement to the outlet.

“Out of respect for our guests and those involved in the incident, further information will be communicated in due course. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected,” it continued. “The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is under investigation by the relevant local authorities. We will share further information when it is available.”

What Happened After The Crash- Scary Aftermath

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According to local news outlet The Star, the chopper went down in a remote, hard-to-reach area in the forest. Locals were the first to reach and videos surfaced on social media showing the chopper shattered and on fire. Some videos also recorded charred bodies of those on board.

Kenya Red Cross agency said in a statement that they are assisting in the multi-agency response at the crash site.

Mt. Ololokwe is a flat-topped mountain in Samburu County, northern Kenya, rising prominently above the surrounding landscape. It is also a popular hiking destination, offering dramatic views of the Samburu wilderness from its summit, drawing tourists from around the world.