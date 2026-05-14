Kevin Warsh vs Jerome Powell net worth: Who is richer? Outgoing and incoming Fed Chairs' wealth compared

Financier and attorney Kevin Warsh, nominated by Donald Trump as the next chairman of the US Federal Reserve, got his Senate confirmation on Wednesday. He is now all set to replace incumber Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, a Biden appointee. Powell's term formally ends on Friday, May 15.

Kevin Warsh (L) and Jerome Powell (R).(File Photos)

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As Kevin Warsh assumes the role of the Fed Chair starting Monday, May 18. Given that Warsh was confirmed in a sharply divided Senate vote (54-45) on Wednesday, comparisons with his predecessor, Powell, are the talk of the town as Warsh takes charge.

And, one of the key areas of comparison is their personal net worth. How rich is Kevin Warsh when compared to Jerome Powell? Where does their wealth come from? Let's take a look.

Jerome Powell vs Kevin Warsh net worth: Who Is Richer?

Kevin Warsh Net Worth

As earlier reported by the New York Times, Kevin Warsh is the richest Federal Reserve Chair to ever be nominated. Thus, not only Jerome Powell, but his net worth exceeds all of the country's previous Fed Chairs.

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{{^usCountry}} While earlier he was only a financier with investments in various businesses, his wealth was not publicly disclosed. However, following his nomination as Fed Chair, Warsh submitted disclosures of his wealth to the Senate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While earlier he was only a financier with investments in various businesses, his wealth was not publicly disclosed. However, following his nomination as Fed Chair, Warsh submitted disclosures of his wealth to the Senate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yahoo Finance reports citing Senate documents that Kevin Warsh's net worth is estimated between $170 to $226 million. Most of his wealth comes from his consulting fee, portfolio of investments, roles on the boards of various companies, and limited academic roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yahoo Finance reports citing Senate documents that Kevin Warsh's net worth is estimated between $170 to $226 million. Most of his wealth comes from his consulting fee, portfolio of investments, roles on the boards of various companies, and limited academic roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the disclosure before the Senate, Warren revealed that he has made at least $10 million as the senior advisor of Duquesne Family Office, the company of Wall Street billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller. He has also made significant investments, with stakes of over $100 million in the hedge fund, Juggernaut Fund LP. He also holds stakes in AI startup Hebbia, SpaceX, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the disclosure before the Senate, Warren revealed that he has made at least $10 million as the senior advisor of Duquesne Family Office, the company of Wall Street billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller. He has also made significant investments, with stakes of over $100 million in the hedge fund, Juggernaut Fund LP. He also holds stakes in AI startup Hebbia, SpaceX, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, he reported having made around $3 million teaching at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

Notably, Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, a granddaughter of The Estée Lauder Companies founder Estée Lauder. Her net worth is around $2 billion, according to Forbes.

Jerome Powell Net Worth

Jerome Powell's net worth is reported to be around $75 million, according to disclosures made by Powell in 2026, per Forbes. However, some reports estimate that his actual wealth could be upwards of $100 million. Though significantly lower when compared to Kevin Warsh, Powell, when he became the Fed Chair, was the richest in the role since 1948.

A significant portion of Powell's wealth came from his role in private investment banking. He worked from 1997 to 2005 at the private equity firm The Carlyle Group and later became a partner.

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He earned an annual salary of $246,400 as the Fed Chair.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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