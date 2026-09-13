Kyle Bickham: 5 things to know about man pushed to death from CTA train as 15-year-old girl charged

A family is seeking justice after a man was pushed to his death from a CTA train in Chicago. A 15-year-old girl, who was one of three people who allegedly pushed 29-year-old Kyle Bickham to his death from a moving CTA Red Line train near the 69th Street station during an altercation, has been charged.

Kyle Bickham: 5 things to know about man pushed to death from CTA train (GoFundMe)

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Five things to know about Kyle Bickham

Here are five things to know about Kyle Bickham:

Kyle was one of four siblings and the youngest boy in the family, according to ABC7.

Kyle’s loved ones described him as a caring, hardworking man who was devoted to his family, and as someone who loved making people laugh and spending time with those he loved, according to the outlet. Kyle is remembered for his love of Derrick Rose, the Chicago Bulls, and his dedication to his family and his girlfriend, per ksnblocal4.

Kyle was heading home after an overnight shift for Amazon when the incident took place. “They took happiness. They took sunshine. They just took the world from me,” his father Bickham Sr. said, per ksnblocal4.

According to police, Kyle landed on the third rail and was later struck by an oncoming train. “If you’re that evil, to open a door and throw somebody, a live person out, what’s wrong with you? This guy was so kind,” Kyle’s grandmother, Bertha Ford, said.

Kyle’s family said that he had been working hard to build a life for himself, moving into a new apartment just days before the horrific incident. “He was just trying to make an honest day’s living, and this is what happened,” Kyle Bickham’s mother, Latanya, said.

Kyle Bickham’s family raises questions

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{{^usCountry}} Kyle’s family demanded answers after his death, asking how this happened and whether more could have been done for his safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kyle’s family demanded answers after his death, asking how this happened and whether more could have been done for his safety. {{/usCountry}}

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“Once you step on that platform, what kind of security do you have?” Latanya said.

“I’m trying to advocate for my son, and no one was there to advocate for him,” Bickham Sr. added. “No one was there to help him while he was hurting.”

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. Authorities have not revealed whether they have identified the two other suspects.

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A GoFundMe has been launched after Kyle's death.