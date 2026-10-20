Kyle Kennedy and Liam Kerr's one of two twin kids died days after birth: All you need to know about their 3 children

Kyle Francis Kennedy, the granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, passed away on September 21, 2026 at her residence in Westwood, Massachusetts. She was 42 years old.

Kyle Kennedy devoted her career to early childhood education and improving schooling for underserved children. (Burke Funeral Homes)

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According to her obituary published by Burke Funeral Homes in Massachusetts, Kyle dedicated her professional life to early childhood education and worked tirelessly to improve access to quality schooling for underprivileged children.

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In her later years, she became a passionate advocate for individuals living with disabilities. The specific cause of her death has not yet been made public, and her funeral services were held privately.

Kyle Francis Kennedy's parents

Kyle was born on July 6, 1984, in Washington, D.C., and spent most of her childhood in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Her father, Michael Kennedy, passed away in 1997, while her mother, Victoria Denise Gifford, is the daughter of legendary broadcaster and former NFL player Frank Gifford.

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After attending the well-regarded Milton Academy preparatory school, Kyle pursued her undergraduate studies at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., focusing on history. She later completed a master's degree in early education from Pace University, followed by a Master of Education in education policy and management from Harvard University's Graduate School of Education.

Kyle's journey in education kicked off with Teach for America, where she spent two years teaching in New York City's public schools. This formative experience shaped her path forward, leading her to focus on championing charter schools, driving curriculum improvements, and mentoring educators who work with young learners.

Kyle Francis marriage and kids

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Back in August 2012, Kyle tied the knot with Liam Kerr at Boston's elegant Fairmont Copley Plaza. The pair went on to have three children together. Their first two children were twins named Conor and Josephine, though Josephine unfortunately passed away just days after being born. A couple of years down the line, they were blessed with another son, Declan.

In her obituary, Kerr is mentioned as her ex-husband.

In 2020, Kyle experienced a serious spinal cord injury that left her dealing with permanent paralysis. Rather than stepping back from the public eye, she stepped up as a champion for people with disabilities, even speaking at a Massachusetts State House hearing about disability health care discrimination. On top of that, she kept on raising her two sons and looking after her two wonderfully mischievous Wheaten terriers, whom she adored.

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Kyle is survived by her sons Conor, 12, and Declan, 10; her mother, Victoria and her brother Michael and his family.