4 family members among 5 shot dead in suspected murder-suicide at Mundelein home; first detail on victims and suspect out

Five people were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide incident at a residence in Mundelein, a notably secure suburban community near Chicago. The house was owned by retired veterinarians and their adult son, according to reports. Authorities are investigating the deaths of five people found in multiple rooms of a Mundelein home. All suffered fatal close-range gunshot wounds. (REUTERS/ Representative image)

The bodies of three male and two female victims—four of whom shared familial ties—were found in multiple rooms in the residence on late Sunday evening. Investigators believe the perpetrator maintained a romantic relationship with one of the deceased family members, as per WLS report.

How were the bodies discovered? All five victims sustained fatal gunshot injuries inflicted at close proximity using a handgun.

Residents of the village, which experiences a crime rate 63% below the national average, initially mistook the gunfire for firecrackers in anticipation of the forthcoming Sunday matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons, according to statements provided to the media outlet.

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The deceased people were discovered only after the elderly residents' daughter, calling from approximately 2,000 miles away in California, requested that authorities conduct a welfare check on her parents, the WLS reported.

Who were the deceased? Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the deceased. Nevertheless, the residence was owned by retired veterinarians Rebecca Schmidt, 77, and James Schmidt, 80, along with their son Bryan Schmidt, 51, who also operated their now-closed feline medical facility, according to NBC5.

According to statements made to the Daily Herald, law enforcement officials believe that a person involved in a romantic or familial relationship with one of the victims was responsible for the deaths of all four relatives.

Firearms discovered Investigators discovered two firearms at the location and secured a gray Volkswagen Jetta that was positioned in the parking area of an adjacent funeral home.

The tragic incident has deeply affected residents of Mundelein, a community historically recognized for its low crime rates and named in honor of George Mundelein, a former Archbishop of Chicago known for his commitment to peace.

Forensic examinations are currently underway, and law enforcement continues its comprehensive investigation into the matter.

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People experiencing suicidal ideation may access the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, available continuously at 988, or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org for additional support.