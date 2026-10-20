Indiana candidate Jaime West admits to drinking before viral rant against MAGA: ‘I had 3 beers’

Launching an attack against MAGA , she said, “We have guns, too.”

In recent days, several video excerpts featuring her garnered widespread national media coverage due to concerns regarding her articulation and controversial remarks. During a particular segment of the interview, West stated that upon securing the position, she would terminate "all Republicans" and added, “I don't even like them.”

West, who is running for county council in Fayetteville, contended on Piers Morgan Uncensored that she "wasn't that intoxicated" when she delivered a lengthy, meandering speech at a community televised event on October 9.

Indiana Democratic candidate Jaime West acknowledged on Monday that she had consumed “three beers” before delivering a slurred performance during a widely-shared problematic interview — where she vowed to remove all Republicans from office.

Jaime West says she ‘had three beers’ When host Piers Morgan pointed out that many viewers believed West appeared intoxicated during her poorly-received appearance at the event, she reluctantly disclosed that she had consumed "a Coors Light."

Morgan, exhibiting skepticism and perceiving that the complete account had not been disclosed, inquired of West whether she had genuinely consumed only a single beer before her viral television appearance.

West then acknowledged that she had, in actuality, consumed “a couple," adding that “I was nervous! I was going into a room full of Republicans.”

Morgan later requested West to be completely honest and transparent about how many beers she had consumed that day.

“Alright, three. Three beers. What do you want me to say, man? I had three beers,” West responded.

Jaime West maintains her hatred for Republicans The Indiana Democrat, however, stressed that she still “knew what I’m talking about when it comes to Indiana politics.”

She further told Morgan that she maintained sobriety throughout their conversation and declined to retract any statements when Morgan inquired whether she would reconsider any remarks made during her widely-circulated interview.

“I say it all the time – I’m not friends with [Republicans]. I don’t like them. They voted for all of this that’s happening to our country,” she said.