Indiana candidate Jaime West admits to drinking before viral rant against MAGA: ‘I had 3 beers’
Jaime West acknowledged drinking three beers before a widely shared interview and said she was nervous at the event.
Indiana Democratic candidate Jaime West acknowledged on Monday that she had consumed “three beers” before delivering a slurred performance during a widely-shared problematic interview — where she vowed to remove all Republicans from office.
West, who is running for county council in Fayetteville, contended on Piers Morgan Uncensored that she "wasn't that intoxicated" when she delivered a lengthy, meandering speech at a community televised event on October 9.
In recent days, several video excerpts featuring her garnered widespread national media coverage due to concerns regarding her articulation and controversial remarks. During a particular segment of the interview, West stated that upon securing the position, she would terminate "all Republicans" and added, “I don't even like them.”
Launching an attack against MAGA, she said, “We have guns, too.”
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Jaime West says she ‘had three beers’
When host Piers Morgan pointed out that many viewers believed West appeared intoxicated during her poorly-received appearance at the event, she reluctantly disclosed that she had consumed "a Coors Light."
Morgan, exhibiting skepticism and perceiving that the complete account had not been disclosed, inquired of West whether she had genuinely consumed only a single beer before her viral television appearance.
West then acknowledged that she had, in actuality, consumed “a couple," adding that “I was nervous! I was going into a room full of Republicans.”
Morgan later requested West to be completely honest and transparent about how many beers she had consumed that day.
“Alright, three. Three beers. What do you want me to say, man? I had three beers,” West responded.
Jaime West maintains her hatred for Republicans
The Indiana Democrat, however, stressed that she still “knew what I’m talking about when it comes to Indiana politics.”
She further told Morgan that she maintained sobriety throughout their conversation and declined to retract any statements when Morgan inquired whether she would reconsider any remarks made during her widely-circulated interview.
“I say it all the time – I’m not friends with [Republicans]. I don’t like them. They voted for all of this that’s happening to our country,” she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More