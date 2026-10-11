Ashley St. Clair says ‘my children's dignity is not a commodity’ as she speaks out in new interview on Elon Musk, NDA and MAGA

Former right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair has officially broken her silence, detailing a dramatic political evolution and exposing the high-stakes private world of tech billionaire Elon Musk. The former conservative influencer, Ashley St. Clair details her transition to democratic socialism and rejecting a $40-million package from Elon Musk. (Instagram | Ashley St. Clair)

St. Clair spoke to CNN Senior Correspondent Donie O'Sullivan in a recent interview and the 28-year-old opened up about her decision to reject a massive payout in exchange for her silence. The revealing discussion aired as part of a CNN special report titled "MAGA Ever After?" on The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

St. Clair, who shares a one-year-old son named Romulus with the Tesla founder, revealed that she has entirely abandoned the MAGA movement. Instead, she has embraced democratic socialism.

The interview comes amid the theatrical release of Alex Gibney’s explosive four-hour documentary, Musk, in which St. Clair serves as a central voice.

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Turning down millions for silence One of the revelations in the interview centered around a massive non-disclosure agreement (NDA) presented by Musk’s legal team. St. Clair claimed she was offered a $15 million upfront lump sum, supplemented by $100,000 per month over 21 years. The total value of the package would have surpassed $40 million.

The NDA would have barred her from speaking about Musk or their relationship for eternity. The restrictions would have even legally bound her heirs. Under the proposed deal, she could tell Romulus who his father was, but could never disclose it to her other child or the public.

St. Clair refused to sign the contract. She noted that the proposal came via disappearing messages on the encrypted app Signal.

"I told him my children's dignity is not a commodity," St. Clair said in a separate interview with the New York Times. Musk later disputed these claims on X, asserting she was never offered such an agreement.